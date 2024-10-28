Flyers take off for Fuerteventura as Belfast’s winter programme begins

Northern Ireland sunseekers can now head directly to Fuerteventura from Belfast International via a new easyJet winter service

Northern Ireland’s largest airline easyJet has launched the first flights and package holidays on a new winter route from Belfast International Airport to Fuerteventura in Spain.

The new twice-weekly service began yesterday and will operate every Friday and Monday throughout the winter, with seats from £23.99 one way.

It is part of a wider announcement from Belfast International on October 1 that it is introducing seven new routes with 400 flights a week for passengers as part of its winter schedule.

The island of Fuerteventura boasts sparkling stretches of powder-soft, white-sand beaches and offers some of the best surfing opportunities in the Canary Islands.

EasyJet’s UK country manager Ali Gayward said: “This new service to Fuerteventura will give customers more options travel than ever before to explore the most beautiful beach destinations across our network this winter.”

Dan Owens, chief executive at Belfast International Airport, added: “Fuerteventura is another exciting addition to the easyJet network, offering local holidaymakers another great winter sun destination.

“We look forward to working with easyJet to further develop the range and frequency of destinations direct from Belfast International Airport.”

Other new routes from Aldergrove include Prague and Marrakech with easyJet, a New Crystal ski programme to Salzburg and Turin, Winter Sun with Jet2 to Madeira and new city break options to Kaunas with Ryanair.

There will also be more ski programme options with Travel Solutions and Balkan Holidays to Bulgaria.