Fifteen projects from nine schools in north qualify for 2025 BT Young Scientist showpiece

Caitlin O'Hanlon and Eimear Boyle from St Ciaran's College Tyrone and their project 'Green Hydrogen Production' at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2024 in the RDS Dublin

Fifteen projects from nine schools across five counties in Northern Ireland have qualified for this year’s BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE), which takes at the RDS in Dublin from January 8-11 next.

More than 4,000 Irish students from 352 schools across the island have showcased their innovation and ingenuity through the 2,069 project entries for the 2025 BTYSTE.

Tackling a broad range of topics relating to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), the 550 short-listed projects will represent their schools and local communities at the showpiece exhibition.

Ronan Scullion and Laochra Hill from St Colman's College in Newry and their project "An 'egg'citing way to treat phosphate run off in Lough Neagh" at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2024 in the RDS Dublin (Fennell Photography/Fennell Photography)

Health has emerged as a key theme, accounting for over a third of all project entries across a number of categories, with topics covered ranging from stress reduction techniques to help improve mental health to the role of linguistics in emotional expression.

The second key theme, environmental sustainability, included projects on air quality and biodiversity, recycling and waste management.

STEM-focused subjects relating to technology, biology and science also featured prominently in project entries, including topics such as AI, use of technology in meteorology, and pharmaceutical research. Chemistry, physics and mathematics also featured among entries.

Professor Pat Guiry, chair of the Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition board and an exhibition judge, said: “We were heartened by the exceptional quality of entries. In fact, every year we are amazed by the calibre of submissions being made right across the country. The short-listing of 2,069 entries down to 550 qualified projects was a tough challenge again this year.

“The scientific rigour and depth of research evident in the entries demonstrates the talent and creativity of Irish students, and their commitment to finding solutions to some of the greatest challenges of their times and gaining a greater understanding of the world around them.”

Caoimhe Wilson, Ava McGill and Erin Wilson from St Cecilia's College in Derry and their project 'Truth or Myth: Can tinsel and other materials and substances mess with our Wi-Fi signals?' at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2024 in the RDS Dublin (Fennell Photography/Fennell Photography)

Paul Murnaghan, Northern Ireland director at BT added: “This year’s entries reflect the dedication and creativity of students in Northern Ireland in addressing some of the greatest challenges of our time, and we see a shift towards more specific and detailed investigations within the project entries. There is also a noticeable increase in the application of AI and new technologies to address various challenges.

“In the 25 years BT Ireland has been custodian, organiser, and sponsor of the prestigious YSTE, we have seen many previous entrants go on to make a big impact and change the world for the better.

“I’ve no doubt, based on this year’s entries, that future alumni will continue on that same trajectory.”

There are over 200 prizes and a prize fund of more than £40,000 to be won. Prizes are awarded across all five categories and age groups, including the overall BT Young Scientist & Technologist(s) of the Year Award, worth £6,750.

There are also two specific awards for Northern Ireland schools (best school and best project).