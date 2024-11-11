Fern Software secures significant contracts in Singapore

Pictured at Fern Software’s stand on the Ireland pavilion at the Singapore Fintech Festival last week are (from left) Fern director Eli Fairon and managing director John McGuckin, economy minister Conor Murphy, Robin Andrews from Invest NI’s Singapore office, and Invest NI chief executive Kieran Donoghue

Belfast company Fern Software, which provides cutting-edge software solutions for the financial services sector, has secured two multi-million pound contracts in Singapore.

The contracts with Singapore Police and the Singapore Government Staff Credit Co-operative Society were announced following all-Ireland trade mission to Singapore led by Stormont economy minister Conor Murphy, alongside Invest Northern Ireland, Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland.

The contracts will see Fern Software’s advanced banking platform - including its award-winning Quantum AI solution - deployed by its new Singapore clients.

Founded in 1979, Fern Software has grown into a global company with offices across six countries, including Singapore, where it has operated since 2014.

Its innovative software is used by financial institutions in more than 35 countries, serving millions of customers worldwide.

The firm’s managing director John McGucken said: “Securing these two contracts marks a significant milestone for us in Singapore, reflecting our growing footprint in this vital market.

“Our Quantum AI and core banking solutions are reshaping the landscape for co-op societies, enhancing their efficiency and empowering them to serve members with even greater impact.

“These new partnerships open exciting opportunities for Fern Software’s future growth, both in Singapore and across the wider Asia Pacific/Middle East/Africa (APMEA) region.

“We’re committed to delivering top-tier financial technology and expanding our reach to drive real value for clients worldwide.”

Minister Murphy said: “The success of Fern Software in securing these multi-million pound contracts highlights the vast opportunities available to companies from the north, both in Singapore and across the wider Asia-Pacific region.

“Singapore is a global hub for financial services, and it’s inspiring to see companies like Fern Software leading the way with its innovative solutions.

“Last week I was in Singapore with seven local fintech companies, supporting their efforts to increase their exports and forge valuable relationships in the region.

“Fern Software’s achievement is a testament to the ability of our local companies to compete on the international stage.”