Fed-up businesses outline ‘solutions’ to city centre traffic chaos

Belfast Chamber members are to present the Department for Infrastructure with solutions to ease the city centre traffic gridlock. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

Fed-up businesses in Belfast have outlined potential solutions to address the unprecedented traffic chaos in the city centre, which they say is costing companies millions of pounds in lost trade.

And business organisation Belfast Chamber is now demanding that the Department for Infrastructure acts immediately to address members’ concerns about a situation which is forcing shoppers to stay away.

Traders’ answers to alleviate the chronic current gridlock include:

Amending traffic light sequences at congestion hotspots;

Increasing capacity by permitting taxis to use bus lane until works are completed;

Expanding clearway zones and traffic police to help ease gridlock scenarios;

More works to be completed at off-peak times, including through the night;

Increasing promotion and incentivisation of Park & Ride facilities; and

Improving signage and clearer communication regarding completion timelines and alternative routes.

Roadworks associated with the public realm work at the new Grand Central Station (which has seen the closure of Durham Street from Grosvenor Road to Hope Street for a full year) and changes in bus lane priorities have led to traffic snarl-ups on a daily basis on weekdays.

Belfast Chamber of Commerce president Gavin Annon

Some Metro buses have also been cancelled, while food delivery drivers are refusing to work at certain times in the evenings because they simply can’t move.

Businesses have highlighted the impact of the current congestion on their operations, with issues including an increase in working from home as staff avoid prolonged travel times, disruptions to punctuality and productivity, late appointments and no-shows, and a general reluctance to travel into in the city centre by shoppers and business clients seek to avoid congestion.

Additionally, firms say they are facing higher fuel costs due to extended idle time in traffic, which raises significant environmental concerns.

Gavin Annon, president of Belfast Chamber, said: “As we approach a crucial period for retail and hospitality businesses, the urgent need for practical and immediate interventions to improve Belfast’s traffic flow cannot be overstated.

“Our members are experiencing first-hand the strain and significant cost implications brought about by the current congestion.

“For many, managing daily business activities under these conditions feels like navigating a maze, with businesses finding it harder to connect with customers, operate efficiently, and maintain productivity amidst roadblocks and detours.

“This is not only a costly disruption to their businesses but impacting employee wellbeing and customer satisfaction.”

The Chamber has delighted its potential solutions to infrastructure minister John O’Dowd’s department - and has issued an invitation to officials to convene and urgently discuss the proposals.

Mr Annon added: “A better Belfast makes for a better Northern Ireland, and we understand the need for infrastructural improvements across our city.

“We also believe our officials have a responsibility to adopt practical measures that will mitigate the potential knock-on-effects these improvement works may have on Belfast’s business community.

“We look forward to continuing to collaborate with the department to find viable solutions that will see our city succeed and become an even better place to live, work, visit, study and invest.”