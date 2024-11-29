Fast 50: Four northern businesses named among island’s ten fasting growing tech firms

FOUR businesses from the north have been named among the ten fastest growing tech firms on the island of Ireland.

Nine northern companies in total made it into this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list, which ranks the fastest growing Irish tech businesses, based on revenue growth, over a four-year period.

Dublin-based e-commerce specialist Wayflyer was named the fastest-growing technology business on the island of Ireland at an awards ceremony on Friday night.

It was a good night for the northern contingent, with broadband provider Fibrus named at second spot, ahead of Catagen (5), Syneo (7) and Halo (8), who all made the top ten.

Locate a Locum (18), Barclay Communications (20), SciLeads (26), Plotbox (40) and Totalmobile (50), were also named in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50.

Belfast emissions testing firm Catagen was also named the winner of the Impact Award on the night, which recognises a company that has made a significant impact within the current year.

“The Fast 50 ranking is a badge of honour, offering trusted recognition based on four years of revenue growth,” said Deloitte Fast 50’s lead partner in Belfast, Aisléan Nicholson.

“Congratulations to all of the companies and individuals whose hard work and innovation have earned them a well-deserved place on this year’s list.

“Northern Ireland’s reputation as a hub for creative, homegrown technology companies continues to grow and the success of those who have made the Fast 50 demonstrates the talent, expertise and vision of the innovative leaders in our local technology sector.”