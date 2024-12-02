ESS invests to drive 50% carbon emission reduction

The latest initiative by ESS in Belfast includes the installation of several solar panels, electric vehicle (EV) chargers, and the introduction of electric hybrid vehicles into the company’s fleet

Belfast-headquartered Electronic & Security Services (ESS) has made a significant investment in green infrastructure that paves the pathway for 20% of its fleet to be electric by 2025.

The move is part of a wider long-term framework which sets out a company-wide target to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2032.

The initiative includes the installation of several solar panels, electric vehicle (EV) chargers, and the introduction of electric hybrid vehicles into the company’s fleet, positioning ESS as a leader in sustainable business practices within the security industry.

Alongside the green infrastructure investments, the company says it will provide bespoke training on sustainable security practices for all staff and is working to increase remote monitoring and security servicing by 30%, thus reducing previously committed travel and fossil fuel consumption.

ESS headquarters at Boucher Place in Belfast

With significant public infrastructure challenges for EV charging in the north, ESS - which is celebrating its 50th anniversary - has sought to proactively move the needle by installing its own chargers at key company locations.

These will support the growing number of electric and hybrid vehicles in the ESS fleet, ensuring the company’s transition to greener transportation is both efficient and sustainable.

ESS director Tony McEwan said: “Like other sectors, the security industry has a key role to play in reducing emissions. We’re leading from the front and advancing our sustainability agenda in several ways including remote monitoring, electrifying our fleet and providing training to staff.

“This is part of an ambitious carbon reduction strategy, which feels like a significant action to take and a notable milestone for the business.”