Empowering SMEs to build cyber resilience

Cyber crime is on the increase - so your business needs to protect itself

In today’s digital landscape, discussions about cyber crime often focus on large organisations with substantial assets at risk.

But small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Northern Ireland are just as susceptible to cyber threats – if not more so.

Without the extensive resources or dedicated security teams available to larger corporations, SMEs frequently find themselves on the front line of cyber attacks.

Recent research underscores the pressing need for SMEs to take cyber security seriously.

A survey conducted at a cyber awareness seminar in Belfast in May 2024, facilitated by Barclays, revealed that approximately one in six businesses in Northern Ireland has already fallen victim to a cyber crime attack.

Out of the 60 businesses that completed the survey, 15% admitted they did not have a plan of action in place should their company ever suffer a cyber attack.

Unlike large corporations, SMEs often operate with limited IT budgets and, as a result, will likely lack robust cyber security infrastructure. This makes them attractive targets for cyber criminals seeking easy access to sensitive data, financial records, and customer information.

Cyber security is a growing challenge for Northern Ireland SMEs. Limited budgets often prevent investment in dedicated solutions, and small teams frequently lack the necessary expertise, with IT responsibilities assigned to staff without specialised security training.

Furthermore, the increasing sophistication of cyber crime makes it difficult for these businesses to keep pace.

Despite these challenges, SMEs can take proactive steps to improve their cyber security. Scalable and affordable solutions are available, with providers offering tailored services for small businesses.

Outsourcing to an experienced provider allows SMEs to benefit from proactive monitoring and vulnerability assessments, identifying and addressing potential weaknesses before they can be exploited. This approach also frees up internal teams and provides access to the latest threat detection and mitigation technologies.

But technology alone isn’t enough. Human error remains one of the biggest cyber security risks for any organisation. For this reason, investing in cyber security awareness training for employees is crucial.

Simple steps, such as recognising phishing attempts, using strong passwords, and understanding the importance of regular software updates, can significantly reduce a business’s exposure to cyber threats.

SMEs are the backbone of Northern Ireland’s economy, and their cyber resilience is essential for regional prosperity. By partnering with trusted IT and telecom providers, businesses can access the tools and expertise they need to protect themselves.

We are committed to helping Northern Ireland’s SMEs navigate the complex world of cyber security. With a combination of tailored services, expert support, and ongoing awareness initiatives, we aim to empower local businesses to face the future with confidence.

David Armstrong is chief executive of the b4b Group