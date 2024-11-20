Electrician and car park supervisor required: the possibilities for bright sparks are endless with GetGot

Sponsored by GetGot

Electrician, Balcas - Enniskillen

One of Britain and Ireland’s largest sawmills, Balcas is a leading timber products supplier and has pioneered biomass renewable energy in the British Isles. The business has grown organically, and through acquisition and investment in the latest processing technologies.

As part of the Electrical Maintenance team, the Electrician will assist in problem solving activities on key technical equipment and provide support to maintenance teams on technical equipment when required. They will work closely with all staff in each area to ensure the smooth running of core business plant, maximise the utilisation of machinery and equipment, proactively work to eliminate plant downtime and make improvements to the processes.

Closing date: Thursday November 28.

Closing date: Thursday November 28.

Car park supervisor, Odyssey Trust - Belfast

This is a crucial customer facing role which involves assisting the Car Park Manager in overseeing a 1,500 space car park at Queen’s Quay and manning the car park office over a seven-day rota.

The role includes the regular supervision of stewards for busy events.

The ideal candidate will possess:

A minimum of 1 years’ experience in a similar role maintaining a busy municipal space

Experience of delivering excellent customer service

An ability to work without supervision directing external contractors

Flexibility working over a 7-day rota with unsociable hours to meet the requirements of the role

The desire to work outdoors in all weather conditions

Closing date: Sunday November 24.

Closing date: Sunday November 24.