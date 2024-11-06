EasyStorage lines up first Belfast facility on site next to new York Street Train Station

Visual produced by EasyStorage to promote its first site in the north, which is proposed for a vacant site on York Street, Belfast

A major new container development has been proposed for a site next to the new York Street Train Station in Belfast as part of a move to bring the EasyStorage franchise to Northern Ireland.

A planning application to install up to 432 storage containers on the site between the York Street Interchange and the city’s docks is currently being considered by Belfast City Council.

While the application is in the name of Ballymena-based Finish Line Storage Ltd, The Irish News understands the site is being lined up as the first EasyStorage facility in the north.

The company, which boasts a ‘no-frills approach’ to self-storage, was founded in 2017 by Tim Slesinger.

Following a licensing deal with the EasyGroup, it has expanded 37 cities in 11 countries, largely on a franchise basis.

Although EasyJet was floated on the London Stock Exchange 24 years ago, the airline’s founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou retains ownership of the ‘Easy’ brand.

It is currently licensed to a number of businesses including EasyHotel, EasyCar and EasyBus.

Detailed planning documents submitted on behalf of Finish Line Storage show its proposal centres on a 1.5-acre site at the junction of York Street and Dock Street, opposite the Cityside Retail Park.

The site is situated under the railway line connecting the recently completed York Street and Lanyon train stations.

Based in Ballymena, Finish Line Storage is owned by Jonathan Johnston.

Map outlining the site proposed for the new self-storage facility in Belfast. (Ryan)

EasyStorage’s website names Mr Johnston as site manager for its new EasyContainer Storage operation planned in Belfast.

The same website identifies York Street site as the location.

EasyStorage states that the ‘drive-up’ container storage units will be priced from £28 per week with 24/7 CCTV surveillance and an on-site security team in place.

“Unlike traditional self-storage, we bring EasyPods to our customer’s door,” states the company.

“We load items there and then, close the EasyPods using security seals and take them to an easyStorage secure storage facility.”

In a report submitted in support of its application, Finish Line Storage said its proposal will make efficient use of a currently vacant site and improve its appearance.

“Repurposing shipping containers in the manner proposed is a very sustainable form of development and construction,” it adds.