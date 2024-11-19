EasyJet to launch flights to Catalan city Reus from Belfast International

EasyJet said flights to Reus will operate weekly every Tuesday and Saturday.

EasyJet is to launch new flights to the Catalan city of Reus from Belfast International Airport next year.

The budget carrier said it will introduce the first flights on April 5 2025.

Reus is located in the Camp de Tarragona region of Catalonia, in north east Spain.

Despite being less than 100km from Barcelona Airport, it’s understood EasyJet plan to operate both routes from Belfast International next year.

The airline said the flight to Reus will operate weekly every Tuesday and Saturday.

With a population of just over 100,000, EasyJet said Reus offers a mix of modernist architecture, cultural landmarks, and culinary delights.

The city is famous as the birthplace of Antoni Gaudí, the architect who designed Barcelona’s basilica Sagrada Familia.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager said: “It’s fantastic to launch flights to the charming Catalan city of Reus, from Belfast International, providing our customers with even more choice for a summer break, as well as a range of fantastic value EasyJet holidays. We look forward to welcoming them on board.”

Belfast International Airport’s chief executive, Dan Owens, said: “The addition of Reus to the EasyJet network will further bolster the wide range of destinations now served by EasyJet from Belfast International Airport, providing local holidaymakers further choice and flexibility directly from their local airport.”