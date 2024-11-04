EasyJet launch flights from City of Derry Airport for the first time

EasyJet captain and crew with Brenda Morgan and Steve Frazer from City of Derry Airport, and Lilian Seenoi-Barr, Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council.

EasyJet has commenced flights from City of Derry Airport for the first time.

The first flights to Liverpool and Edinburgh were launched by the budget carrier on Monday morning.

EasyJet said it will operate the routes every Monday and Friday throughout the year.

Ryanair previously operated flights to Liverpool and Edinburgh from City of Derry Airport until 2020.

Scottish carrier Loganair subsequently covered both routes until last year.

EasyJet’s debut at the Eglinton airport comes less than a fortnight after Ryanair announced plans to increase the frequency of its Manchester service at City of Derry.

The Irish airline said it will also retain flights to Birmingham over the winter, with its airport traffic at Derry set to increase by 66% year-on-year.

Speaking after the first EasyJet flights took off for the first time on Monday, City of Derry Airport’s managing director, Steve Frazer described it as “a special day” for the airport.

“This is a day that should be celebrated for the entire north west region,” he said.

“We are very pleased for the return of connectivity to Edinburgh and Liverpool for our local region as year-round services to these destinations have been in demand from both corporate and leisure travellers for some time, and the flight schedule for Monday’s and Friday’s offers ideal timings for business travel during the week and weekend breaks for the leisure market.

“The launch of EasyJet services will be an additional economic driver for business investment in the north west and inbound travel and tourism, we are proud to be able to help grow and develop these sectors in our local area.”

EasyJet has also formally launched its winter schedule at Belfast International Airport, with flights to Prague and Marrakech back in rotation.

The services to the Czech Republic and Morocco will operate twice weekly.