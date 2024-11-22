Dobbies: Garden centre at Antrim’s Junction shopping complex is saved from closure

Dobbies' 110,000 sq ft garden centre at The Junction opened in October 2023 as the retailer’s largest ever premises.

Garden centre chain Dobbies has confirmed its new superstore at The Junction in Antrim has been saved from closure following a deal with the landlords.

The 110,000 sq ft garden centre was included in a list of 17 unprofitable stores due to be shuttered at the end of 2024 as part of a wider group restructuring announced in September.

Dobbies, which is controlled by the US investor Ares Management, said it was part of its effort to “address historically uneconomical rent costs and ensure a return to sustainable profitability”.

But in a new development on Friday, the garden centre chain said it had reached a deal with The Junction’s landlords, Lotus Property and Tristan Capital, meaning the store will be staying open, with all staff retained.

Launched in October 2023 as the garden retailer’s largest ever premises, the Antrim Dobbies outlet employs around 100 staff.

The store has continued to trade since the group announced its restructuring plan.

A spokesperson for Dobbies said: “We are pleased to confirm that with the support of Lotus Property and Tristan Capital, our Antrim store will no longer close at the end of December as part of our restructuring plan.

“We are pleased to be able to retain our team, look forward to continuing to welcome customers into our store, and building our role in the local community.

“Thank you to our colleagues for their hard work and commitment as we have navigated this process.”

Welcoming the announcement, Lotus Property boss Alastair Coulson, said: “Dobbies continuing to trade at The Junction is fantastic news for Antrim, not least because of the number of local people the site employs.

“The Junction is one of Northern Ireland’s leading retail and leisure parks, and I’m pleased to see the strong working relationship between landlord and tenant, as well as the commitment of our excellent centre management team and the Dobbies’ colleagues here in Antrim.”