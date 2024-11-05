Deloitte partners with Catalyst to open new Belfast city centre innovation hub

Pictured at Deloitte’s offices at The Ewart Warehouse, the site of the new Catalyst Bedford Street hub, are Maeve Monaghan from NOW Group, Jackie Henry from Deloitte and Steve Orr from Catalyst

Business advisers Deloitte and Catalyst are uniting to establish a new hub for entrepreneurs in Belfast city centre.

The new coworking space on the ground floor of the former 19th century linen warehouse in Bedford Street will feature around 90 desks in open plan areas and studios, a number of meeting pods and individual call booths, a presentation and events space.

And Loaf Catering, part of award-winning social enterprise the NOW Group, will run a new street level café alongside the Catalyst hub, which will host elements of its entrepreneurship programmes including workshops for Invent, CoFounders and Hello Possible.

Catalyst Bedford Street is expected to attract a range of local start-ups and scaling companies to the historic Linen Quarter.

Now marking the 25th anniversary since its formation as the Northern Ireland Science Park, Catalyst has grown to span eight buildings over two hubs in Belfast and Derry, and is now home to more than 140 start-ups, scale-ups and large companies employing around 3,000 people in technology-focused jobs.

Deloitte, which occupies 210,000 sq ft over five five floors at The Ewart, has had a long-standing working relationship with Catalyst and shares its vision for inclusive growth across the north.

It says its decision to create the innovation hub and partner with Catalyst aligns with its regional strategy and commitment to making a positive impactive in the local community and economy.

Jackie Henry, Deloitte’s office senior partner in Belfast, said: “Our purpose is to make an impact that matters, and in Northern Ireland we continue to make bold choices and lead the way when it comes to fostering collaboration, driving innovation and shared prosperity.

“Deloitte is always looking for ways to maximise value, and this exciting new venture with Catalyst is a demonstration of our commitment to playing an active role in the growth of our local economy and further developing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Belfast.

“Our new office brings Deloitte’s expertise in Belfast together under one roof in a building designed to foster even greater collaboration between teams.”

Steve Orr, chief executive of Catalyst, said: “We are committed to identifying and investing in opportunities to empower entrepreneurs and drive innovation. We remain focused on fostering an environment where innovative companies can thrive and make a lasting impact.

“We have considered a number of options to expand our footprint into the city centre, but when Deloitte offered us the chance to partner and establish Catalyst Bedford Street, it made perfect sense.

Pictured at Deloitte’s offices at The Ewart Warehouse, the site of the new Catalyst Bedford Street hub, are Mervyn Whatley from Catalyst, Maeve Monaghan from NOW Group, Jackie Henry from Deloitte, Steve Orr from Catalyst, and Marie Doyle from Deloitte

“It will be a bridge between Belfast’s entrepreneurial past and its future, a nod to the pioneers who built industries that changed the world and a platform for those who will shape tomorrow’s economy.”

Maeve Monaghan, chief executive of NOW Group, added: “Loaf Catering being named as the new cafe operator for the Ewart Building is the latest exciting step in our partnership with Deloitte, which began five years ago and has already created multiple social value and supply chain opportunities.

“This new venture will provide training placements for individuals with disabilities, helping them gain the skills needed to succeed in hospitality and catering.

“These training opportunities will enable trainees to secure roles with local employers, advancing NOW Group’s mission of supporting jobs with a future.”