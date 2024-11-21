Could the price of a pint ‘crash’ at Belfast’s newest hospitality venue?

Belfast’s newest hospitality venue, The Stock Exchange, officially opens next week, completing an additional phase in Haymarket Belfast’s £3 million hospitality investment and sympathetic restoration of a historic landmark building on the city’s iconic Royal Avenue. Pictured are owner Gareth Murphy (right) and director of operations James Joyce

Belfast’s newest hospitality venue, The Stock Exchange, will officially open on November 29, completing an additional phase in Haymarket Belfast’s £3 million hospitality investment and sympathetic restoration of a historic landmark building on the city’s iconic Royal Avenue.

The destination promises a range of new and innovative competitive sociable gaming concepts as guests pit their wits in a fun, entertaining environment.

Haymarket has now completed the development of three game-changing hospitality venues for the city, with the addition of The Stock Exchange expanding its competitive leisure offering having already established Haymarket bar and street food venue, and The Armoury, which opened earlier this year.

The team commenced work on the vacant site three years ago, paving the way for a £3 million investment and the creation of more than 40 hospitality jobs.

Around 25 new full and part-time jobs will be created at The Stock Exchange.

In a major shake-up of Belfast’s hospitality offering, it will introduce the region’s first Stock Market themed experience to reflect the venue’s name, an exciting and dynamic environment replicating that of a trading floor, with interactive displays and fully immersive ‘market crashes’, adding exceptional value and creating an innovative competitive socialising destination.

The Stock Exchange also aims to thrill guests with a range of engaging activities, including social darts, with built in state-of-the-art technology and fast-paced interactive games, reimagining the classic bar activity. Groups can get competitive while enjoying cocktails and sharing plates in their own dedicated playing area.

The Stock Exchange will also feature several shuffle boards, a highly addictive and social game that gives guests the chance to test their competitive streak in an exciting battle of wills.

The venue is owned Gareth Murphy, who is also behind the We Are Vertigo leisure business.

He said: “Powered by continuous growth, positive feedback and endorsement from thousands of customers since we introduced Haymarket in 2021 in the wake of the pandemic and our launch of The Armoury earlier this year, we are beyond thrilled to be launching a new and exciting competitive socialising experience to Belfast – and just in time for Christmas.

“The Stock Exchange, part of our £3 million investment programme, plans to breathe new life into this important part of the city centre, restoring its heritage and protecting it for the future so it can be enjoyed by everyone.

“The Haymarket on Royal Avenue was launched in July 2021 and was part of a major restoration and development plan. Since then, the team has worked hard to preserve the heritage and architecture of the Grade B1 listed buildings, working closely with the Department for Communities’ Historic Environment Division (HED) and Belfast City Council to reveal its plans.

“The island of Ireland’s first licensed shooting range simulator, The Armoury, opened in April this year following a significant investment.”

James Joyce, director of operations, added: “Specifically designed with our customers’ enjoyment in mind, and to offer the people of Belfast an outstandingly different and unique experience, The Stock Exchange will prove to be a real show-stopper for the city, filled with exciting market crashes and providing value for money, and underline the city’s reputation as a world class visitor destination.”