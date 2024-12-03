Corporate communications officer and economics intern required – that’s the key message from GetGot this week

Say hello to your new career, your best move yet, with GetGot

Economics Intern, Strategic Investment Board for Northern Ireland – Belfast

The successful candidate will be responsible for supporting, and contributing to, research projects on infrastructure planning and delivery in Northern Ireland. This includes contributing to research to identify and address some of the complex barriers to successful infrastructure planning and delivery.

This role will also involve acquiring skills in economic and policy analysis and conducting qualitative and quantitative research.

All SIB staff are expected to earn the trust of the organisations they support through their technical competence, reliability, judgement and discretion. Staff can expect strong levels of peer support and a collegiate culture.

If you think you have what it takes, go online at GetGot for more information and to apply.

Closing date for applications: Monday December 9

Corporate communications officer, Tourism NI – Belfast/Hybrid

The overall purpose of this role is to support the corporate communications manager in the development and execution of Tourism Northern Ireland’s (Tourism NI’s) corporate communications strategy across all platforms and assist in the management of Tourism NI’s public image and communications of the organisation.



This role will involve engagement with a range of stakeholders including the media, Government departments, agencies and the tourism industry, to develop joint consumer and corporate PR opportunities and ensure that Tourism NI’s internal and external communications are aligned.

​​​​​​​The nature of the role requires an excellent knowledge of the communications and media landscape.

For more information or to apply, go online at GetGot

Closing date for applications: Monday December 16