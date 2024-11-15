Construction to begin on £18.5m south Belfast care facility after councillors vote against recommendation to refuse

Visual impression of Healthcare Ireland Group's proposed care facility for the former Monarch Laundry site in Belfast.

Work on a new £18.5 million care facility in south Belfast will begin right away after a majority of councillors on the planning committee voted against the recommendation to refuse permission.

Healthcare Ireland Group’s bid for the 158-bed specialist care home on the former Monarch Laundry site looked to be doomed after planning officials said the site was in a climate change flood risk zone.

Belfast City Council’s planning department also said the site failed to meet parking requirements for a residential scheme, which lies between the Village area of the city and the Westlink.

But voted 13 councillors voted to approve the project despite the recommendation to refuse permission.

The Holywood-headquartered Healthcare Ireland Group said construction on the new care home will start right away, with work is programmed to be complete before the end of 2025.

It’s expected to create 185 permanent jobs.

Founded by entrepreneur Gilbert Yates in 2015, the Co Down company has grown rapidly over the past nine years and currently runs 25 care homes in the north.

The company is in expansion mode, with a separate new care facility under development in Carrickfergus.

In its submission to the council, Healthcare Ireland provided figures revealing said 223 care home beds had been lost in Belfast since 2015, due to the closure of seven sites.

Belfast City Council’s local development plan (LDP) for 2035 outlines the need for 820 additional beds.

“This will be a high quality home which will help meet increasing demand in the Belfast Trust area,” said Mr Yates.

“We are providing 158 new rooms, in a development which has been designed to ensure it will complement and enhance the Donegall Road part of Belfast.

“Throughout all of our homes we are dedicated to providing exceptional care and support tailored to the needs of our residents and delivered by a staff team that is dedicated and committed to our residents.

“This is a major development and we are looking forward to getting the work started.”

Built in 1904, a red brick chimney is the only reminder of the demolished Monarch Laundry at the junction of Donegall Road and Monarch Street.

The site was previously linked to an apartment development and a new supermarket.

South Belfast DUP MLA Edwin Poots and Councillor Tracy Kelly said the care home has wide support in the local community.