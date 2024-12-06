Coastal communities in north to benefit from £100,000 grant

Northern Ireland Maritime & Offshore (NIMO) is one of nine maritime clusters across the UK to receive a share of £1 million of government funding, helping it to secure investment for industry, deliver skills, training and educational programmes.

Coastal communities in Northern are set to benefit from £100,000 to boost local economies, link businesses with industry and get more people into maritime.

NIMO brings together ports, offshore developers, shipbuilders, manufacturers, logistics and specialist companies with expertise in low carbon solutions to integrate and support the maritime and offshore sectors, working together to ensure a net zero future.

It was formed in April 2023 as a not-for-profit organisation to bring together members from across industry, government and academia as a regional cluster with a clear purpose “to unite the maritime and offshore sectors in Northern Ireland to drive local economic expansion and unlock opportunities sustainably, through innovation and collaboration.”

The grants, announced by British Maritime Minister Mike Kane, will drive further investment into coastal regions, supporting careers, education, training, and skills to encourage more people into the sector.

Minister Kane said: “The UK is a proud maritime nation, with our coastal communities being vital in unleashing our full potential and unlocking economic growth across the country.

“By investing in our excellent maritime clusters, we can deliver jobs, skills and training for local communities and turbocharge growth by delivering investment into the sector.”

Maritime UK chief executive Chris Shirling-Rooke added: “This is an incredible milestone for the maritime industry. The fund will create real impact and make a tangible difference to our most precious of places - our coastal communities.”