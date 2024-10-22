Co Down marketing agency in Belfast expansion

An award-winning marketing agency headquartered in Mourne is expanding following a number of new client wins and a restructure of its senior team.

Cove Collective, which works with clients including Mourne Dew Distillery, Oh So Lean, Morrow Foods and multiple hospitality establishments across the north, has opened a second office as part of its ambitious growth plans.

Located on Belfast’s Adelaide Street, it will act as a city centre hub for Cove’s seven strong team and clients, and sits alongside its headquarters in Co Down.

It follows a company restructure that sees two of the agency’s founders take majority stakes in the business.

Company directors Laura King and Jenna Stevenson have acquired the majority of Cove’s shares, and become managing director and operations director respectively, while Pinnacle Growth Group’s Robert McConnell retains his stake in the company.

Laura said: “We recently celebrated our first year in business and to mark that milestone by opening a second office is a testament to the hard work of our team and the loyalty of our clients.

“Jenna and I are excited by the possibilities offered by opening a second home in Belfast and are thankful for the support of our clients and staff as we continue on our journey of creating not only a great marketing agency, but a great place to work.”

Jenna added: “This expansion reflects our significant growth ambitions and is the latest step on our path to achieving our goals.

“Having a city centre base, in addition to our home in Mourne, will allow us to work with a greater number of clients while also offering our staff a different space to work from when they’re in the city.”