Co Antrim retail park on the market for £5m

The Shore Road Retail Park in Co Antrim has gone on the market with offers being sought in excess of £5.15 million.

The retail development in Newtownabbey is anchored by a 27,787 sq ft Dunelm store.

Other tenants include Pure Gym and JP McDougall & Co, which trades as Dulux in a standalone unit built in 2016.

CBRE NI’s property listing for the three-acre site, which includes 179 parking spaces, states it generates £460,750 per year in gross rent.

The Shore Road Retail Park was previously sold to a UK pension fund in 2011 for just under £3.5m.

Located four miles north of Belfast, the scheme is surrounded by a number of similar retail parks in Newtownabbey, including Longwood Retail Park, Abbey Shopping Centre and Abbey Retail Park.

Meanwhile, a small retail development in Lisburn has gone on the market for £1.15m.

The Bentrim Centre on Bentrim Road includes seven units leased to a variety of businesses including Ladbrokes and four hospitality operators.