Co Antrim retail park on the market for £5m

The Shore Road Retail Park in Newtownabbey. (Ryan)
By Ryan McAleer

The Shore Road Retail Park in Co Antrim has gone on the market with offers being sought in excess of £5.15 million.

The retail development in Newtownabbey is anchored by a 27,787 sq ft Dunelm store.

Other tenants include Pure Gym and JP McDougall & Co, which trades as Dulux in a standalone unit built in 2016.

CBRE NI’s property listing for the three-acre site, which includes 179 parking spaces, states it generates £460,750 per year in gross rent.

The Shore Road Retail Park was previously sold to a UK pension fund in 2011 for just under £3.5m.

Located four miles north of Belfast, the scheme is surrounded by a number of similar retail parks in Newtownabbey, including Longwood Retail Park, Abbey Shopping Centre and Abbey Retail Park.

Meanwhile, a small retail development in Lisburn has gone on the market for £1.15m.

The Bentrim Centre on Bentrim Road includes seven units leased to a variety of businesses including Ladbrokes and four hospitality operators.