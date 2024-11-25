Co Antrim plastics manufacturer Brett Martin completes roof installations at two Premier League stadiums

Brett Martin complete roof installation projects at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium (left) and Everton’s new Bramley Moore Dock grounds (right).

Co Antrim plastics manufacturer Brett Martin has completed major roofing projects at two Premier League grounds.

The Mallusk-based company supplied transparent polycarbonate roofing for Everton’s new Bramley Moore Dock stadium and for refurbishments at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

Brett Martin provided the original roofing for Arsenal’s 60,000 seater ground when it was first completed in 2006.

Everton’s new Bramley Moore Dock stadium.

It returned to the £390 million North London stadium for the latest renovations, which involved manufacturing and installing 7,827 square metres of Brett Martin’s Marlon CS and Marlon FSX polycarbonate sheets.

The Everton project involved covering 6,000 sq m of the stadium roof with the specialist polycarbonate material, which transmits sunlight through to the pitch.

With the roof now complete, works on Everton’s stadium as a whole are due to be finished soon. The club are set to move to the new stadium for the start of next season.

The projects come as the Co Antrim company reported a pre-tax profit of £6.4m for 2023 on a slightly reduced turnover of £210.4m.

The latest accounts for the Co Antrim firm show it created 56 jobs last year, taking its total workforce to 1,056.

The new roofing at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, supplied by Brett Martin. (AJAS)

“Our team at Mallusk delivers projects that have a huge impact on the world around us, whether in sport, business, healthcare, education or agriculture,” said group director Paul Martin.

“It’s hard to overstate the importance of the material that we supply for the success of top football clubs and it is great recognition for our team that Brett Martin continues to be selected as the provider of stadia roofing.”