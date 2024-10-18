Co Antrim firm Pollock acquired by Florida stairlift manufacturer Harmar

Pollock Lifts operates from a 95,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in the Trooperslane Industrial Estate.

US stairlift manufacturer Harmar has taken a stake in the European market by acquiring Co Antrim firm Pollock Lifts.

The Carrickfergus company, which employs around 180 people, operates from a 95,000 sq ft manufacturing base, where it specialises in home lifts, commercial elevators, and stairlifts.

Florida-based Harmar acquired 100% of the equity in Pollock’s parent entity John Pollock Designs for Disabled Ltd, on September 16.

The value of the deal has not been disclosed.

The US group said the current management team will remain in place.

Set up in 1983, Pollock primarily sells its products throughout the island of Ireland and Britain, but also exports its lifts into Europe, Australia, the Middle East and the US, via a base set up in Florida three years ago.

The company’s business was hit by supply chain issues in 2022, but its latest accounts show it bounced back into profit last year, with turnover up 16% year-on-year to £22.7 million, registering a pre-tax profit of £746,288 for the year ending December 31 2023.

“We are very excited about the future of Pollock Lifts,” said Harmar chief executive Steve Dawson.

“Harmar is thrilled to work with such an outstanding team at Pollock and we couldn’t have asked for a better one to join our family.”

Saunders Graham, Pollock Lifts managing director, said: “The sale of Pollock Lifts to Harmar Mobility is a great outcome for our customers and team members.

“We have spent the last 25 years building our incredible business and are excited that Harmar will continue our strong traditions of quality products and customer satisfaction.”