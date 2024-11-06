Your next career move is loading with GetGot. This week Ryobi and Wrightbus are recruiting

CNC Machinist, Ryobi Aluminium Casting (Carrickfergus)

Ryobi Aluminium Casting (UK) Ltd is an innovative, world class supplier of high quality, technically complex automotive components. Based in Carrickfergus, Ryobi Aluminium Casting (UK) Ltd is a proud member of the Ryobi Group. With the help of its Japanese parent company, Ryobi can bring the latest technological advances to European Customers.

As a CNC machinist you will support die maintenance departments with all machining requests and the programming, setup and operation of cnc machine tools to carry out die repairs and modifications.

Closing date: Sunday November 17.

Head of Programs, Wrightbus (Ballymena)

Wrightbus has been leading the way in the transportation industry with innovation and unwavering commitment since 1946. The company has a reputation for pushing the boundaries in its pursuit of excellence.

This visionary company now wish to recruit a program head to manage and facilitate New Program Introduction, from concept to commercialisation, supporting the strategic goals of the company.

Assisting the chief program officer you will manage all aspects of the program process, including:

Set and maintain program timelines; Set program strategy for cost and timing optimisation; Achievement of company objectives; Manage delivery of all functions to meet the program budget and business requirements; Meet sales and commercial requirements; Meet production requirements; Co-ordinate internal and external stakeholders; Produce weekly progress reports and exec team reports.

Closing date: Monday November 11.