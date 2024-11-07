Closure of BT’s Enniskillen call centre results in around 200 redundancies

The closure of BT’s call centre in Enniskillen last week has resulted in around 200 redundancies, it’s understood.

It was originally envisaged that the decision to close the facility would result in the loss of 300 jobs.

But BT has confirmed around 25% of workers departed the company to work for other employers ahead of the final day on October 31.

It’s believed that just under 200 people, the equivalent of around 80% of the remaining staff, took a voluntary severance package, with a small number of workers transferring to BT Group’s office in Belfast.

The call centre, which provided support to EE mobile customers, had been a hub for BT’s operations in the Co Fermanagh town since 1993.

In a trading update on Thursday, BT said it had cut 2,000 jobs across its workforce in the six months to September 30.

Last year the telecoms giant said it wanted to cut tens of thousands of roles from its workforce by the end of the decade.

BT said its headcount was down by 2,000 to 118,000 in the first half of its financial year.

Its ultimate target is to reduce its workforce to between 75,000 and 90,000 by 2030.

In a statement on the closure of its base in Enniskillen, a BT Group spokesperson said: “The change is part of a wider review of our buildings across the UK, which has seen BT Group consolidate into a smaller number of new or refurbished hub locations, including Belfast.”

Riverside Tower in Belfast, which is the base for around 2,000 workers across BT’s operations, including EE, BT Business and Openreach, underwent a multi-million pound refurbishment programme last year.

Overall, BT now employs around 3,200 people in Northern Ireland.