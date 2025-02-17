CIGA Healthcare secure £1.4m contracts in US and Austria

Pictured at CIGA Healthcare premises in Ballymena are the firm's owner and chief executive Irwin Armstrong with economy minister Caoimhe Archibald and Anne Beggs, executive director of international business and skills at Invest NI

Ballymena-based CIGA Healthcare has secured contracts worth £1.4 million with Walmart Marketplace in the US and Austria DM.

Founded in 2005 by Irwin Armgstrong, CIGA Healthcare specialises in over-the-counter and professional diagnostic tests under its Suresign brand.

The company won the Walmart contract after a pitch event hosted by Invest NI and the UK’s Department for Business and Trade.

The Austria DM deal followed an Invest NI-organised visit in October 2023.

“The global diagnostic market is growing rapidly, creating exciting opportunities for companies like ours,” said Mr Armstrong.

“As a brand, we are already well established in the UK, Ireland, Europe and North and South America, the Middle East and Africa.

“We envisage that today’s announcement will further build our global reputation and help us break into new markets such as the Far East and Asia to supply our products to leading pharmacies.”

The company is also collaborating with Ulster University on diagnostic tests for heart failure and dementia.

Speaking at Ulster University on Monday, the Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald praised CIGA’s success as an example of the north’s global competitiveness in the life and health sciences sector.

“It was inspiring today to hear about the company’s collaboration with Ulster University to develop innovative diagnostic tests for heart failure and dementia,” she said.

“These advancements will no doubt help to further strengthen its global reputation and position the company as a leader in improving patient care globally.”

Anne Beggs, Invest NI’s executive director of international business and skills, said: “Helping Northern Ireland businesses succeed internationally by commercialising their innovations is a key driver of economic growth. Additionally with Dual Market Access, Northern Ireland manufacturers continue to benefit from the ability to move goods freely to all 27 EU countries, avoiding the need for customs declarations and checks.”