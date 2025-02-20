Cayman Islands firm invests in Belfast - thanks to Limavady man

Darren Leonard (centre), associate director at Paget-Brown Financial Services, with Invest NI's Alan Wilson (left), head of international investment, and Richard Christie, investment manager

A financial services company founded in the Cayman Islands tax haven more than 40 years ago is setting up a base in Belfast and creating 12 jobs.

Paget-Brown, a financial, regulatory, and governance services firm, is investing £1.2 million to establish a centre of excellence in the Clockwise Belfast co-working office space in River House.

The roles on offer include qualified governance professionals at mid and senior levels, as well as scope for further recruitment in regulatory and fund administration services, and all posts - which will be hybrid - will be in place within the next two years.

Paget-Brown was founded in the Cayman Islands in 1981 and employs 40 staff. servicing a growing client base across the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

Its head office in the capital George Town in the British West Indies, which serves as the Grand Cayman City central hub.

The driving force behind the expansion is Limavady-born Ryan Cooke, who is a director of the firm and who has been in close contact with Invest NI for the last two years.

A graduate of Ulster University, he previously worked as a company secretary for Emirates Airline in Dubai and also worked with law firm Arthur Cox, Citibank and BDO.

The Cayman Islands, which is home to Paget-Brown Financial Services

He said: “Having seen first hand the high level of financial expertise in Northern Ireland, I knew this was the ideal location for Paget-Brown’s expansion.

“Northern Ireland provides access to a highly skilled workforce with the regulatory, governance, and financial expertise we need to serve our clients worldwide. We are excited to establish a strong presence here and look forward to growing our team.”

Alan Wilson, Invest NI’s head of international investment, said: “Paget-Brown’s decision to establish a presence here highlights Northern Ireland’s standing as a premier destination for financial and professional services.

“The creation of 12 high-value jobs, offering competitive salaries will provide excellent career opportunities for our local talent to work within an international business which services global customers, whilst further strengthening our industry expertise and international reputation.

“The hybrid nature of these roles will also ensure accessibility for professionals across Northern Ireland, helping to drive inclusive economic growth.”