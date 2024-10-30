Casual video analyst and senior mechanical engineer – your career is in sharp focus with GetGot

Tackle your next career move right now with GetGot. This week Ulster Rugby and Lagan Specialist Contracting Group are recruiting

Casual Video Analyst, Ulster Rugby – Various locations

Ulster Rugby are currently inviting applications for Casual Video Analysts to capture, prepare and analyse data from competition and training sessions for the Women and Girls’ Pathway programme, including Senior Women and female Age Grade players.

They require the post holder(s) to video training sessions at Kingspan Stadium from 12:00pm – 2:30pm (2.5 hours) and provide coding analysis on the video footage (an additional 2 hours) on the following dates: January 18 2025; February 22 2025 and March 23 2025. Additional dates may be added in the future.

The ideal candidate will have previous coding experience and knowledge of Rugby Union. Ulster Rubgy would also welcome applications from students who have an interest in video analysis and wish to further enhance their experience in this area.

Apply by 10am on Tuesday November 12 online at GetGot

Senior Mechanical Engineer, Lagan Specialist Contracting Group – Belfast

Lagan MEICA is looking for an experienced Mechanical Engineer to join its team in Belfast (although base location can be flexible).

You will be responsible for delivering mechanical design elements for contracts and tenders in water and wastewater projects as well as getting involved in the project delivery of these works. The ideal candidate will have 5+ years of relevant experience in a Mechanical, Electrical, Control & Automation (MEICA) environment. You will be required to integrate into the existing MEICA team and may occasionally travel within the UK. Additionally, you’ll have the opportunity to contribute to innovative projects like the Hydrogen and Oxygen Demonstrator project, gaining valuable experience in this emerging field.

For a full job description and to apply, go online at GetGot

Closing date for applications, Monday November 11.