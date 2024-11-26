Carson McDowell becomes 40-partner firm following latest round of promotions

Carson McDowell's managing partner Roger McMillan and senior partner Neasa Quigley with the firm's recently promoted partners.

Belfast and Dublin law firm Carson McDowell has announced seven new promotions to become a 40-partner firm.

Already the north’s largest independent legal practice, Carson McDowell employ around 200 people across its Belfast and Dublin offices.

The seven new partner promotions include: Laura McKee (healthcare), Niall Hargan (real estate), Timothy Cockram (professional indemnity), Laura Cunningham (commercial), Stuart Nelson (real estate), Lucy Clarke (commercial litigation), and Fergal McGoldrick (media).

“These new partners have demonstrated exceptional skills and drive, reflecting our commitment to excellence in client service,” said managing partner Roger McMillan.

“They not only strengthen our partner team, but their individual expertise will also continue to contribute to the firm’s growth and the development of their practice areas.”

Senior partner Neasa Quigley, added: “This year, we have experienced impressive growth across all areas of our business.

“These recent promotions bring next-generation talent who will bolster our commitment to excellence in service delivery and outcome for our clients and facilitate sustainable growth for our business.

This focus is a cornerstone to the ongoing success of the firm.”