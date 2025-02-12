Canyon Europe invest £3.1m in Mallusk production line to boost export growth

Canyon Europe specialises in the design and manufacture of trigger sprayers and dispensers, which is exports to around 30 countries

Manufacturing firm Canyon Europe is investing £3.1million in a new production line at its Mallusk facility in a move it says will help it to grow its exports.

And it will also lead to the creation of 13 new roles, including two apprenticeships, supporting career development at a range of levels.

A subsidiary of Japanese-owned Canyon Corporation, Canyon Europe specialises in the design and manufacture of trigger sprayers and dispensers.

It established in Northern Ireland in 1987 as a strategic base for accessing the European market and since then has grown into a key player in the industry, exporting to over 30 countries.

The new production line will produce an advanced trigger sprayer called Minerva T22, which has been designed to meet sustainable packaging regulations by reducing the amount of plastic used in production.

Canyon Europe’s managing director Hugh Ross said: “Since setting up in Northern Ireland, we’ve built a strong international presence in over 30 countries and now employ over 80 staff.

“We’re making this significant investment because we see substantial growth potential in our new product, which we believe will be a major driver for our business over the next five years.

“By manufacturing our latest innovation in Mallusk, the Minerva T22, we will also gain a competitive advantage through reduced delivery times and lower shipping costs, enhancing our service to European customers.”

Announcing the £3.1m investment at Mallusk are (from left) Hugh Ross, managing director at Canyon Europe; Invest NI chief executive Kieran Donoghue; and Naoko Satoh, president and global CEO at Canyon Corporation Japan

Invest NI has supported Canyon Europe for more than 30 years, and its latest support for new equipment for its production line will help the company increase its productivity by 20% and boost its competitiveness in Europe.

The agency’s chief executive Kieran Donoghue said: “Canyon Europe’s decision to invest further in Northern Ireland underscores our strength as a hub for advanced manufacturing and export-driven growth.

“This project aligns with the priorities within our new business strategy, which focuses on driving innovation, increasing productivity, and supporting businesses here to scale and compete globally.

“We welcome the company’s continued commitment to the Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council area as a base for its global ambitions, reinforcing Northern Ireland’s position as a key location for international investment.”