Cancer and dementia start-ups are in the money

Klas Therapeutics won the Early Best Stage Seedcorn award. Pictured are its founder and CEO Professor Bridgeen Callan (left) and COO Dr Poullette Rabut Oduor with Shane O'Hanlon from InterTradeIreland

Two innovative start-up companies operating in the fields of dementia and cancer are each €20,000 richer after emerging as Northern Ireland regional winners in this year’s InterTradeIreland Seedcorn investor readiness competition.

6D-Dementia, founded in Portrush by Dr Frances Duffy, won ‘Best New Start’ while Klas Therapeutics claimed ‘Best Early Stage’ prize, and each will now advance to the all-island final taking place in Belfast on November 7.

Seedcorn is the largest business competition of its kind in Ireland, offering a total prize fund of €300,000 to promising start-ups and early-stage businesses, including €100,000 for the overall winner.

6D is a training platform which helps organisations develop bespoke dementia care pathways, improving clinical outcomes. It addresses the urgent need for solutions to help manage complex patients, reduce caregiver burnout, and improve care quality in both community and hospital settings. It also supports the financial sustainability of healthcare services.

Its founder and chief executive Dr Duffy said: “I’m thrilled 6D-Dementia Ltd is through to the final stages of the Seedcorn competition.

“The funding will help to further invest in refining the platform by integrating more advanced features and enhanced data analytics to provide richer insights to users.

“We will also allocate part of the prize to build a more comprehensive digital marketing campaign aimed at expanding brand visibility across the UK, Ireland, and other international markets.

“We can now invest in targeted content, such as case studies and testimonials, to engage more stakeholders and demonstrate the impact of the 6D platform.”

Meanwhile Klas Therapeutics, which took home the title of ‘Best Early Stage’, has developed a technology that treats melanoma cancer, and its goal is ultimately increased patient survival.

Chief executive Professor Bridgeen Callan said: “Seedcorn has a brilliant reputation, and the most rewarding part to date has been the support through weekly sessions on how to put together a strong business plan. I’m looking forward to the finals in Belfast next month.”

Shane O’Hanlon, funding for growth manager at InterTradeIreland, said: “Congratulations to all the finalists who participated in our Northern Ireland regional finals. The competition is always intense, and the innovation we see continues to impress year after year.

“A big congratulations to 6D-Dementia Ltd and Klas Therapeutics for securing their spots in the Belfast finals next month. We expect the competition to be equally impressive.”

The InterTradeIreland Seedcorn competition (www.intertradeireland.com/seedcorn) provides a platform to demonstrate why these companies believe they are ‘investor ready’ and open to a funding injection.