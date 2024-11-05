Canadian consulting firm Stantec opens 60-desk Belfast office hub

Stantec, a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting, has opened its new Belfast office. Pictured are David Wright (right), director at CBRE NI, who supported Stantec with the relocation, and Simon Dickson, Stantec’s operations director and Belfast office lead

Canadian engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting firm Stantec has opened a base in Belfast to support its market expansion across Northern Ireland.

The office at Talbot Street, in the city’s Cathedral Quarter, will eventually be home to 60 Stantec employees as the company racks up a number of wins in the water industry.

Stantec is currently working with NI Water on its Major Projects Partnership Framework, supporting the upgrade of vital wastewater treatment works, and it was also recently appointed to the utility’s Professional Services Framework.

With more than 450 offices around the world, Stantec provides a range of sustainable planning, design, and engineering services for clients across the built environment - from nature-based solutions that help reduce pressure on wastewater networks and energy recovery projects, to sustainable transport, and active travel schemes.

Stantec, which is listed on both the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges, posted record-breaking financial results in 2023, when its sales soared by 13.7% to $5.1 billion (£2.8 billion), driven by organic growth and acquisitions.

Its move to Belfast was facilitated by commercial property agent CBRE NI, whose director David Wright said: “This modern workspace aligns with Stantec’s vision of fostering collaboration and innovation, and it also reflects the company’s commitment to the Northern Ireland market.

“The building’s location positions Stantec at the heart of Belfast’s dynamic business community, and as demand within the office space sector continues to rise and more companies encourage their staff to return to the office, it is wonderful to see them establish this new base. We look forward to seeing Stantec thrive in this fresh space and continue making a positive impact across the region.”

Simon Dickson, Stantec’s operations director and office lead for the Belfast office, said: “This really is a beautiful new space and reflects our aspirational outlook in Northern Ireland. As we continue to expand our market presence and influence, we look forward to hosting our partners and clients in the cultural heart of Belfast.”