Business diary - events coming up

Personal trainer Anthony McKenzie and Sloan’s Gym owner Johnny Sloan join the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, at City Hall to highlight the free ‘Navigating Support for Belfast-based Businesses’ event for new and start-up firms at St George’s Market on Tuesday 19 November (9.30am-12.30pm), which is being held as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week (18-24 November) and is open to anyone keen to start their own business

GLOBAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP WEEK

Belfast City Council is marking Global Entrepreneurship Week (November 18-24) with a free event for aspiring business owners at St George’s Market on Tuesday November 19 (9.30am-12.30pm).

The Navigating Support for Belfast-based Businesses event has been organised in partnership with Go Succeed, the NI-wide business support service, and is open to anyone keen to start their own business.

Those attending can get advice on areas like innovation, staffing, exporting, operations, sales, tendering and more, and connect with others thinking about starting their own business or taking the next steps.

Among the organisations attending are Belfast MET, Construction Industry Training Board, Digital Catapult, Federation of Small Businesses NI, Catalyst, InterTrade Ireland, Labour Relations Agency, NI Cyber Security Centre and Social Enterprise NI.

Council staff will also be on hand to provide guidance around health and safety, business growth and procurement, as well as info about grants available through the council, including the Vacant to Vibrant funding programme.

Free places at the event are limited and early registration is advised. To register, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/GEW

Pictured launched the NI Chamber of Commerce President’s Banquet, which takes place on Thursday November 21, are (from left) Graeme MacLaughlin (Barclays), Simon Mann (Bauer Media Group), Cat McCusker (NI Chamber president), Terry Lappin (Mattioli Woods), Shauna Graham (ABL Group), Paul Murnaghan (BT), Patrick Brown (Tughans) and Barbara McKiernan (Vanrath) (DARREN KIDD)

NI CHAMBER BANQUET

Best-selling author and comedy actor David Walliams will be the star guest at NI Chamber’s 2024 President’s Banquet. More than 1,000 businesspeople are set to attend the premier black-tie event in ICC Belfast on Thursday November 21.

Television anchor Alex Jones will host the evening, during which guests will be inspired to reflect on their most ambitious, positive and inspiring vision for Northern Ireland and take action to create it by design.

The event is sponsored by NI Chamber’s communications partner BT, along with supporting sponsors ABL Group, Barclays, Mattioli Woods and Tughans, as well as drinks reception sponsor Vanrath, media partner Bauer Media Group and drinks partner Diageo.

A very limited number of tickets are available to book. To secure one of the remaining places visit the NI Chamber website.

Renowned horticulturist and TV presenter David Domoney, is announced as the official ambassador of Garden Show Ireland 2025, which takes place from Friday to Sunday June 13-15 2025 at Antrim Castle Gardens

GARDEN SHOW IRELAND

Garden Show Ireland is set to bloom again as it returns for its 21st year on Friday to Sunday June 13-15 2025 at Antrim Castle Gardens, with tickets now on sale. Now a much-anticipated tradition, the show promises a vibrant line-up of flowers, food and fun for the whole family.

David Domoney hs been named as this year’s ambassador. A chartered horticulturist and renowned television presenter on ITV’s Love Your Garden and This Morning, he brings a wealth of expertise, having won 36 RHS medals and been personally honoured by Prince Edward for excellence in horticulture.

Known for his passion for nature, David also serves as a patron and ambassador for several environmental charities, including the RSPB and Thrive, a charity supporting those with disabilities through therapeutic horticulture.

He said: “I am delighted to be the show ambassador for Garden Show Ireland 2025. Having visited the beautiful Antrim Castle Gardens on several occasions, it’s going to be a real pleasure to be there at the show in June, which celebrates the fascinating world of plants.”

In preparation for the big event, the annual spring plant fair will take place on Saturday April 12 at Civic Square, Mossley Mill, offering thousands of plants for spring planting from local nurseries. With free entry and parking, it’s the ideal stop for gardening enthusiasts planning their spring gardens ahead of the main event.

Trade applications are now open for both Spring Plant Fair and Garden Show Ireland, with a special offer available for exhibitors who sign up for both events.

To buy tickets, apply to be a trader or for more details, visit gardenshowireland.com. Tickets are priced at £14, £11.50 for concession under 16s are free (with £1.50 booking fee).

MEET THE EXPERTS

A ‘Meet the Experts’ event in Dungannon returns to Mid Ulster Enterprise Week on November 19, building on the success of last year’s debut, where over 200 local businesses gained insights from 40+ industry experts.

Organised by the Dungannon and South Tyrone Chamber of Commerce with support from Mid Ulster District Council, ASM, and Invest NI, this year’s event offers guidance in finance, e-commerce, legislation, and more. Attendees can connect with up to three experts matched to their business needs, receiving tailored advice for growth.

The event will be held at the newly developed Connect building at Dungannon Enterprise Centre in Market Square, a modern workspace designed to foster networking.

Registration is now open at www.dungannonchamber.com/meet-the-experts to reserve your spot and explore the full Mid Ulster Enterprise Week schedule, running from November 18-22.

BIG MARKETING MEET UP

The remaining speakers for the upcoming Big Marketing Meet Up event have been revealed, completing the 15-person strong programme.

The November 14 day-long event will see professionals from all areas of industry expertise share their top tips, teachings and potential prescience with attendees.

Big Marketing Meet Ups are also renowned for their networking opportunities, enabling ticket holders to socialise with the community and meet like minded individuals.

Attendees will also avail of enticing extras, including a fully-comped lunch, drinks plus much more to be discovered inside Belfast’s ICC.

Rachel Moss will be bringing her career experiences, including working as head of marketing strategy for National Lottery operator Allwyn UK, to Belfast, outlining the path she has taken from a beginner in business to the marketing giant she is today.

Joining Rachel is Andi Jarvis, host of Strategy Sessions podcast, frequently interviewing the world’s greatest marketers and providing industry tips to listeners.

Having set up Eximo Marketing back in 2017, Andi is well-versed in aiding companies with their promotion needs, creating strategies, campaigns and training schemes for businesses in Ireland and beyond.

Similar to Andi, Helen Edwards specialises in brand positioning, strategy, engagement, architecture and portfolio planning, as well as consumer insights, and will be providing her insightful takes on all topics at Belfast’s BMMU.

The event will also see the inclusion of celebrated author Matt Swain. Having first started in finance, his swap from corporate to collective media has proved a fruitful decision, enabling him to work with high-flying UK clients, garner over one million social media followers and curate his exclusive marketing community, Social Club.

To find out more about the programme and to secure your tickets, go to bmmubelfast.com

BELFAST MEDIA FESTIVAL

The15th Belfast Media Festival (BMF) 2024 entitled ‘Creativity in Motion’ will take place on Wednesday and Thursday November 13 & 14 at the MAC Belfast, in partnership with NI Screen and BBC Northern Ireland.

Last year a record 1,500 people attended the festival, which provides students and those working in the screen industries with a unique opportunity to learn about the latest global developments from leaders working across the creative sectors.

Admission is free and the event provides a vital networking forum for delegates as leading trade representatives from across the UK, Ireland, Europe and beyond congregate in Belfast for this prestigious two-day event.

Jennifer Johnston, chair of BMF said: “Belfast Media Festival is steadily becoming a key date in the diary, not only for the ever-growing Northern Irish screen sector, but for leading industry professionals from across the UK, Europe, and beyond.

“The year’s festival sees contributors and panellists who are working on some of the most successful screen productions globally, including Belfast-born screenwriter Ronan Bennett, who is best known for his work as showrunner, writer, and executive producer of the crime drama TV series Top Boy.

“We are also delighted to reveal that the BBC Director General Tim Davie will be our guest for the Royal Television Society (RTS) Northern Ireland’s Dan Gilbert Lecture on the closing day of the festival.”

To register for free for this year’s festival, and for event updates, go to www.belfastmediafestival.co.uk

LAGAN SEAHORSES PERFORMANCE

Lagan Seahorses, an award-winning cross-community male voice choir, is gearing up for a special performance at Stormont Hotel on Saturday November 23 in aid of Cancer Fund for Children.

The event, which is being sponsored by BT, will raise funds for the charity which provides support to children, young people and families impacted by cancer across the island of Ireland.

The concert’s theme, “There’s Nothing Like a Song,” will feature a wide range of music spanning the decades, from The Beatles to Ed Sheeran, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The award-winning choir, which has been together for 14 years, is made up of 50 local businessmen from various industry sectors across the north.

Lagan Seahorses committee member Noel Brady said: “We love nothing more than getting together and entertaining and it’s made even more special by having the opportunity to raise funds for a charity very close to our hearts. We’re hoping to have a packed-out room with over 300 tickets on sale, so we encourage everyone to join us for a night of music, fun, and making a real difference.”

Tickets for the November performance can be secured by emailing LaganSeahorses@hotmail.com

INNOVATION FACTORY MASTERCLASSES

Businesses can learn new ways to tell their stories and get their message out through two free masterclasses hosted by Innovation Factory in Belfast.

The Introduction to Meta masterclass on November 14 from 9.30-10.30am will help businesses better understand Facebook and Instagram.

Led by Patricia Owens, head of digital consultancy at Full Circle, who is an expert in sales and marketing with particular focus on digital marketing and business strategy. This event will tackle how these platforms work, content development, scheduling and planning and optimising engagement.

On November 21, from 9.30-11.30am, a DIY podcasting masterclass will teach businesses how to how to get the word out through podcasting.

Podcasting experts Sean McDonnell and Luke O’Neill from 1620 Audio will delve into this exciting and engaging storytelling technique. The masterclass will take participants through the steps of planning, putting together and editing podcasts as well as other types of content creation for social media.

Both sessions are available both in person at Innovation Factory or on Zoom. For further information go to https://www.innovationfactoryni.com/community-events/

PEOPLE PLACE PLANET

LQ BID’s RE[act] Festival, a three-day event dedicated to creating a more sustainable Belfast, will return for its second instalment from Tuesday to Thursday November 12-14.

Taking place during the UN’s COP29 Summit to integrate Northern Ireland into the global conversation, the Festival is supported by SONI, ICC Belfast and Invest NI, and the programme will follow the themes of Belfast City Council’s Belfast 2024 programme - People, Place, and Planet – and bring together local and international experts across more than 30 events to help inspire change and define a sustainable path towards a better Belfast.

TV personality and environmental documentary-maker Barra Best will screen an episode of his four part documentary ‘Return of the Wild’, and will share insights from his adventures shooting it across the UK and Europe.

He said: “The effects of climate change are becoming visibly evident in the world we live in right now. Looking specifically at how Northern Ireland could be impacted into the future, a changing climate could threaten our transport, agriculture, health and energy sectors, our native species and our habitats. We all know that we need to do more, but many of us don’t know where to begin.

“RE[act] is an excellent opportunity to address the damage we’ve done and start to fix it. I’m particularly pleased to see that the programme of events appeals to decision makers, business owners, environmental enthusiasts and families - we need to engage all walks if we are to turn the tide on climate change.”

Belfast’s Europa Hotel will serve as the anchor location for Festival delegates, with additional events taking place across Belfast.

Among the events are keynote talks, workshops, screenings, and exhibitions. Highlights include a workshop on November 12 led by Fifty Shades Greener chief executive Raquel Noboa, which will equip participants with the tools needed to align their organisational goals with a greener, more equitable future.

On November 13 Outscape NI and The National Trust, will host a bespoke nature walk and expert talk at Divis Mountain, allowing attendees to understand the process of collecting data on greenspaces and a behind-the-scenes look at The Divis Project which will transform this urban upland green space to enrich local communities.

On November 14 DAERA will outline Northern Ireland’s Climate Change Act as we target net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Advance booking to all RE[act] Festival events is advised. To book and to view the full programme of events visit www.reactfestival.co.uk.

VOICES OF LEADERSHIP

Northern Ireland’s leading business voices will explore how purpose-driven leadership can deliver a sustainable future at the 2024 Women in Business Voices of Leadership Conference, with NIE Networks as headline sponsor.

Taking place on November 14 at Mandela Hall, Belfast, the premier event is set to welcome over 400 women from a broad range of sectors to discuss the conference theme of ‘People, Purpose, Planet’.

Among the key speakers are Danske Bank chief executive Vicky Davies, Olympic gold medallist Hannah Scott, and Northern Ireland’s first chief scientific and technology adviser Professor Helen McCarthy, who will each bring insights into how purpose-driven leadership can ignite meaningful change for both people and the planet.

The 2024 conference will be delivered in partnership with Queen’s University Belfast in conjunction with the Global Federation of Competitiveness Councils’ Global Innovation Summit (GIS), taking place in Belfast from November 11-15.

Women in Business managing director Lorraine Acheson said: “By bringing together an esteemed line-up of local and international Voices of Leadership, we have an opportunity to delve deep into the principles of leading with purpose.

“In today’s changing world, there is an urgent need for leadership that prioritises people and planet equally. Women in Business and the wider WiB Group aims to bring greater gender parity to senior management positions across Northern Ireland and beyond, empowering today’s female leaders who can have a greater impact on tomorrow.”

Paula Leatham, head of human resources at conference sponsors NIE Networks, added: “On the day, our senior manager for sustainability and environment Judy McElroy will be part of the leadership and sustainability panel, discussing the ways in which we can work collectively to unlock the business benefits inherent in more sustainable practices. NIE Networks are committed to making Northern Ireland a greener, cleaner and more prosperous place to live for generations to come.”

Northern Ireland Blue Light Awards co-founder Jason Gillard (centre) is pictured with Kerry Anderson, head of fundraising at Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, and Air Ambulance pilot Clive Stevens. The inaugural Northern Ireland Blue Light Awards in February will recognise the outstanding dedication and bravery of emergency personnel across the north, and the closing date for nominations is November 15. For more information about the awards, including how to enter, ticket details, and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.bluelightsawards.com.

BLUE LIGHT AWARDS

Emergency services personnel are set be recognised for their exceptional dedication and bravery at the inaugural Northern Ireland Blue Light Awards.

The awards, which are free to enter, will recognise and celebrate individuals and teams who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment in serving and protecting the people of Northern Ireland.

Hosted by Pamela Ballantine, the prestigious gala awards ceremony will take place on Thursday February 27 2025 at the Culloden Estate and Spa.

Graham Given and Jason Gillard, co-founders of CTS Connect Through Service and the NI Blue Light Awards, said: “Our emergency services personnel face formidable challenges daily, often risking their lives to ensure community safety. These awards serve as a testament to our profound gratitude for their unwavering commitment and professionalism. We are honoured to launch this initiative and anticipate it becoming an annual celebration.”

The Blue Light Awards will honour the vital statutory and voluntary services in the north who respond to keep the public safe, including the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, search & rescue practitioners, paramedics and ambulance services and police.

For further information about the Northern Ireland Blue Light Awards, including how to enter, ticket details, and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.bluelightsawards.com