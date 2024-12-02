Business diary - events coming up

L-R: Pete Snodden, Young Enterprise ambassador; Phoebe Kay, Innovate UK; Cllr Micky Murray, Lord Mayor of Belfast; Cathy Keenan, Go Succeed; Carol Fitzsimons, MBE, chief executive at Young Enterprise NI with pupils from St Louise’s College and Strathearn School, Belfast.

YOUNG ENTERPRISE NI BIG MARKET RETURNS

Young Enterprise NI has announced its much-anticipated annual Big Market, showcasing the entrepreneurial skills of students from schools across Northern Ireland.

The event will take place on Wednesday December 11, from 10am to 1pm at St George’s Market in Belfast, with generous support from Belfast City Council, Go Succeed and Innovate UK.

The Big Market is free to attend and is open to the public. It is the perfect place to buy some Christmas presents for friends and family. Join us in supporting our young people at the Big Market.

STATSPORTS TO TELL GAME-CHANGING STORY

Suzanne Wylie (NI Chamber), David Tweed (STAT Sports) and Julie Skelly (Danske Bank), announcing the latest GROW with Danske Bank event, which takes place on Wednesday. (DARREN KIDD)

NI Chamber is set to host a business networking event where delegates will learn from the game-changing growth story of STATSports.

Part of the GROW with Danske Bank series, it will take place on Wednesday (December 4) at 9am in Custom House, Belfast.

New, aspiring and scaling businesses who are eager to learn from leading industry players are invited to attend. This event is free for NI Chamber members to attend. To register visit the NI Chamber website.

WOMEN IN BUSINESS AWARDS OPEN FOR ENTRIES

L-R: Lorraine Acheson, managing director of Women in Business; Ian Bailey, Virgin Media O2 business Northern Ireland country lead; and awards host Pamela Ballantine.

Northern Ireland’s outstanding businesswomen will be recognised at the 2025 Women in Business Awards when the prestigious ceremony returns in March.

Taking place at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel on Thursday March 13 2025, the awards are an annual celebration of NI’s best-in-class businesswomen and their significant achievements across the broad range of business. Entries are now open.

For a full list of award categories, entry forms, and to book a ticket for March’s event, visit womeninbusinessni.com/events/

SHAPING A PROSPEROUS FUTURE

Belfast-based digital marketing agency SQC Digital has announced details of “Belfast 2025: Shaping a Prosperous Future,” a premier business event designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and economic growth in Belfast and Northern Ireland.

Taking place on January 23 from 9am to 12.30pm at Ormeau Baths, the event will look at job creation and attracting investments. Speakers will include economy minister Conor Murphy, NI Chamber chief executive Suzanne Wylie; MP Claire Hanna, and Beannchor Group founder Bill Wolsey.

Attendees will also enjoy valuable networking opportunities over coffee breaks and lunch, fostering meaningful connections among Belfast’s thriving business community and policymakers.

TASTE OF TOURISM 2025

The Taste of Tourism Summit, organised by the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF), returns to the Culloden Estate and Spa on March 10-11 2025.

This two-day event offers a dynamic platform for the tourism and hospitality industry, celebrating Northern Ireland’s rich food heritage while addressing key challenges and future opportunities.

This year’s event will feature acclaimed chef Tom Brown, known for his inventive, seasonal and sustainable cooking style.

The Taste of Tourism Summit will explore themes shaping the food and hospitality sector including:

Sustainability : Showcasing the value of local ingredients, looking at people as an asset and eco-conscious practices.

: Showcasing the value of local ingredients, looking at people as an asset and eco-conscious practices. Food and drink trends : Addressing evolving consumer preferences and innovations in food service.

: Addressing evolving consumer preferences and innovations in food service. Food culture : Exploring the international influences, local produce and food heritage.

: Exploring the international influences, local produce and food heritage. The Rise of low/no alcohol drinks : Responding to increasing demand for non-alcoholic and low-ABV options.

: Responding to increasing demand for non-alcoholic and low-ABV options. Attracting talent and taking a sustainable approach: Strategies for recruiting and retaining skilled staff while prioritising sustainability.

The event opens with a chef dinner on March 10, where guests will enjoy a menu showcasing Northern Ireland’s finest local ingredients, curated by Tom Brown who will lead the team at the Culloden on the night. The summit on March 11 will include thought-provoking panels, a Northern Ireland-inspired lunch and an artisan food market featuring award-winning local producers. For further information and to register, visit tasteoftourism.com.

CO3 LEADERSHIP AWARDS

CO3, Northern Ireland’s membership organisation for third sector leaders, has launched the 2025 CO3 Leadership Awards, which will serve as a centrepiece of the organisation’s 40th anniversary celebrations, highlighting leadership and innovation in the voluntary and community sector across the north

Founded in 1985, CO3 has been a vital support network for senior leaders across charities, community groups, and social enterprises, advocating for and developing the skills and resilience of the sector. The Leadership Awards will recognise outstanding contributions by individuals and organisations that exemplify the spirit of dedication, compassion, and excellence that has defined CO3 for the past 40 years.

Nominations are now open for the awards (principal partner is Evelyn Partners), which span 14 categories covering third sector organisations of all types and sizes. Full details at co3.uk.uk/nominate

ICE JANUARY CONFERENCE

ICC Belfast is set to host set to host ICEXTRA, an ICE conference for in-house corporate event planners on Friday January 29 2025.

ICE brings together a community of over a thousand corporate event professionals from some of the biggest national and international companies, charities and brands. Its activities are aimed at fostering collaboration, sharing best practice and driving innovation to elevate the whole events industry across the world.

ICEXTRA in Belfast is part of a series of mini-conferences across Europe, ahead of the annual ICEAWARDS and Conference which will be held in Germany, London and New York City in July 2025.

Bookings for ICEXTRA at ICC Belfast are live now and tickets are free for corporate event planners.

GARDEN SHOW IRELAND

Garden Show Ireland is set to bloom again as it returns for its 21st year on Friday to Sunday June 13-15 2025 at Antrim Castle Gardens, with tickets now on sale. Now a much-anticipated tradition, the show promises a vibrant line-up of flowers, food and fun for the whole family.

David Domoney, presenter on ITV’s Love Your Garden and This Morning,, been named as this year’s ambassador.

In preparation for the big event, the annual spring plant fair will take place on Saturday April 12 at Civic Square, Mossley Mill, offering thousands of plants for spring planting from local nurseries. With free entry and parking, it’s the ideal stop for gardening enthusiasts planning their spring gardens ahead of the main event.

Trade applications are now open for both Spring Plant Fair and Garden Show Ireland, with a special offer available for exhibitors who sign up for both events.

To buy tickets, apply to be a trader or for more details, visit gardenshowireland.com. Tickets are priced at £14, £11.50 for concession under 16s are free (with £1.50 booking fee).

BLUE LIGHT AWARDS

Emergency services personnel are set be recognised for their exceptional dedication and bravery at the inaugural Northern Ireland Blue Light Awards.

The awards, which are free to enter, will recognise and celebrate individuals and teams who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment in serving and protecting the people of Northern Ireland.

Hosted by Pamela Ballantine, the prestigious gala awards ceremony will take place on Thursday February 27 2025 at the Culloden Estate and Spa.

For further information about the Northern Ireland Blue Light Awards visit www.bluelightsawards.com