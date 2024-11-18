Business diary - events coming up

Launching the 2025 CO3 Leadership Awards are (from left) Valerie McConville (CO3 chief executive), Jacinta Linden CO3 chair), Chris O’Neill (partner at Evelyn Partners) and Suzanne Courtney (head of operations at CO3)

CO3 LEADERSHIP AWARDS

CO3, Northern Ireland’s membership organisation for third sector leaders, has launched the 2025 CO3 Leadership Awards, which will serve as a centre rpiece of the organisation’s 40th anniversary celebrations, highlighting leadership and innovation in the voluntary and community sector across the north

Founded in 1985, CO3 has been a vital support network for senior leaders across charities, community groups, and social enterprises, advocating for and developing the skills and resilience of the sector. The Leadership Awards will recognise outstanding contributions by individuals and organisations that exemplify the spirit of dedication, compassion, and excellence that has defined CO3 for the past 40 years.

CO3 chair Jacinta Linden encouraged the third sector to recognise it’s own achievements and to celebrate success.

She said: “As CO3 celebrates its 40th anniversary, we look back with pride on the progress we have made as an organisation in building a strong, supportive community of leaders dedicated to creating positive change across Northern Ireland.

“The 2025 CO3 Awards represent an opportunity to acknowledge exceptional leadership and innovation in the third sector and to reflect on the power of collaboration, resilience, and visionary leadership that will shape the next 40 years. We look forward to celebrating this momentous occasion with our members and partners.”

Nominations are now open for the awards (principal partner is Evelyn Partners), which span 14 categories covering third sector organisations of all types and sizes. Full details at www.co3.uk.uk/nominate

LAWTECHUK RETURNS

LawtechUK, an initiative backed by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), is set to bring together forward-thinking minds in legal technology at the LawtechUK event in Belfast on Tuesday November 26.

The event is in partnership with The Law Society of Northern Ireland and will be held at the Clayton Hotel (11am to 1pm with networking and lunch until 2.30 pm).

It is open to legal professionals, innovators, investors, students, academics, and anyone interested in exploring the cutting edge of lawtech in Northern Ireland.

Attendees will gain unparalleled insights into the potential of lawtech to enhance operational efficiencies and reduce costs across the legal ecosystem. The event will feature a panel session led by The Law Society of Northern Ireland focusing on the use of lawtech, how to integrate it into your business and key obstacles to innovation.

The event will also include showcase sessions from pioneering lawtech providers such as Validient, Hoowla, TalkTerms, and FileOps.

Additionally, attendees will gain invaluable insight into the benefits of being involved in a LawtechUK programme from a fireside chat with Emma Fox, co-founder of Mediation Partners, co-founder lawri.ai, a Northern Irish local and member of the mentoring cohort.

Guests can expect updates on legal modernisation from Karen Ward, chief modernisation officer at the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service (NICTS), and insights on legal innovation from John Keers, law lecturer and course director at Ulster University.

This event marks an essential opportunity for anyone involved in the legal or tech sectors to engage with, learn about, and influence the evolution of the lawtech landscape in Northern Ireland.

For more information and to register, visit https://lawtechuk.io/events/lawtechuk-northern-ireland-event-2024/

Pictured launching the Responsible Innovation Conference taking place on November 29 are (from left) Dr Mary Boyd, head of the department of management, leadership & marketing at Ulster University; Nany Brown, lecturer in management development at Ulster University; Stehpanie Maher, director of Eagry Consulting and panel member of Matrix; Paul Batterham, CTO of innovation at Kainos; and Deborah Colville, UK Digital Twin centre director, Digital Catapult (THOMAS MCMULLAN)

RESPONSIBLE INNOVATION CONFERENCE

A new conference for technology experts, business leaders and academics will take place on Friday November 29 in Belfast, focused on the emerging topic of responsible innovation.

The Responsible Innovation Conference will explore the connections between technology, society and ethics, and will discuss and debate critical topics including the ethics of AI, sustainable technology, corporate responsibility, and the circular economy.

The conference responds to current debate around the full impact of the many technological advancements and innovations that are changing the way in which we live, work, study and do business, but which also require us to question the impact such advancements have on wider society.

Discussions will focus on areas including:

:: The circular economy, and how it can drive economic growth while considering impacts on the environment, society and local and global economies

:: How technological advancements can drive social benefit and ensure equal access and diversity

:: The need to align technological progress with ethical principles.

Keynote speakers include, Belfast’s new Innovation Commissioner, Adrian Johnston MBE, Paul Batterham, head of innovation at Kainos and Katherine Yesilirmak, deputy director of strategy in the responsible tech adoption unit at the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology.

Claire Halliday, GM and co-founder of Ormeau Baths, will convene a panel to discuss the importance of building start-up ecosystems and creating a culture of innovation in Northern Ireland.

Dr Virginia Portillo will share her expertise on Responsible Research and Innovation (RRI) in developing trustworthy AI systems. Her recent collaborative work with Kainos on responsible approaches to technology delivery as part of the RAI-funded RAKE project (Responsible Innovation Advantage in Knowledge Exchange) will be a highlight, emphasising practical ways to embed responsible decision making in commercial contexts.

Curated by Kainos and supported by Digital Catapult, Matrix, Belfast Harbour, Belfast City Council, and Ulster University, the conference will serve as an essential forum for anyone committed to steering innovation in a responsible way.

For further information visit: https://aisling-events.com/events/responsible-innovation-conference/birmingham-speakers/

ICC Belfast, which will host ICEXTRA, an ICE conference for in-house corporate event planners, on January 29 next year (NICK PATTERSON)

ICE JANUARY CONFERENCE

ICC Belfast is set to host set to host ICEXTRA, an ICE conference for in-house corporate event planners on Friday January 29 2025.

ICE brings together a community of over a thousand corporate event professionals from some of the biggest national and international companies, charities and brands. Its activities are aimed at fostering collaboration, sharing best practice and driving innovation to elevate the whole events industry across the world.

ICEXTRA in Belfast is part of a series of mini-conferences across Europe, ahead of the annual ICEAWARDS and Conference which will be held in Germany, London and New York City in July 2025.

Bookings for ICEXTRA at ICC Belfast are live now (https://ice-hub/icextrabelfast) and tickets are free for corporate event planners.

GLOBAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP WEEK

Belfast City Council is marking Global Entrepreneurship Week (November 18-24) with a free event for aspiring business owners at St George’s Market on Tuesday November 19 (9.30am-12.30pm).

The Navigating Support for Belfast-based Businesses event has been organised in partnership with Go Succeed, the NI-wide business support service, and is open to anyone keen to start their own business.

Those attending can get advice on areas like innovation, staffing, exporting, operations, sales, tendering and more, and connect with others thinking about starting their own business or taking the next steps.

Among the organisations attending are Belfast MET, Construction Industry Training Board, Digital Catapult, Federation of Small Businesses NI, Catalyst, InterTrade Ireland, Labour Relations Agency, NI Cyber Security Centre and Social Enterprise NI.

Council staff will also be on hand to provide guidance around health and safety, business growth and procurement, as well as info about grants available through the council, including the Vacant to Vibrant funding programme.

Free places at the event are limited and early registration is advised. To register, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/GEW

NI CHAMBER BANQUET

Best-selling author and comedy actor David Walliams will be the star guest at NI Chamber’s 2024 President’s Banquet. More than 1,000 businesspeople are set to attend the premier black-tie event in ICC Belfast on Thursday November 21.

Television anchor Alex Jones will host the evening, during which guests will be inspired to reflect on their most ambitious, positive and inspiring vision for Northern Ireland and take action to create it by design.

The event is sponsored by NI Chamber’s communications partner BT, along with supporting sponsors ABL Group, Barclays, Mattioli Woods and Tughans, as well as drinks reception sponsor Vanrath, media partner Bauer Media Group and drinks partner Diageo.

A very limited number of tickets are available to book. To secure one of the remaining places visit the NI Chamber website.

GARDEN SHOW IRELAND

Garden Show Ireland is set to bloom again as it returns for its 21st year on Friday to Sunday June 13-15 2025 at Antrim Castle Gardens, with tickets now on sale. Now a much-anticipated tradition, the show promises a vibrant line-up of flowers, food and fun for the whole family.

David Domoney hs been named as this year’s ambassador. A chartered horticulturist and renowned television presenter on ITV’s Love Your Garden and This Morning, he brings a wealth of expertise, having won 36 RHS medals and been personally honoured by Prince Edward for excellence in horticulture.

Known for his passion for nature, David also serves as a patron and ambassador for several environmental charities, including the RSPB and Thrive, a charity supporting those with disabilities through therapeutic horticulture.

He said: “I am delighted to be the show ambassador for Garden Show Ireland 2025. Having visited the beautiful Antrim Castle Gardens on several occasions, it’s going to be a real pleasure to be there at the show in June, which celebrates the fascinating world of plants.”

In preparation for the big event, the annual spring plant fair will take place on Saturday April 12 at Civic Square, Mossley Mill, offering thousands of plants for spring planting from local nurseries. With free entry and parking, it’s the ideal stop for gardening enthusiasts planning their spring gardens ahead of the main event.

Trade applications are now open for both Spring Plant Fair and Garden Show Ireland, with a special offer available for exhibitors who sign up for both events.

To buy tickets, apply to be a trader or for more details, visit gardenshowireland.com. Tickets are priced at £14, £11.50 for concession under 16s are free (with £1.50 booking fee).

MEET THE EXPERTS

A ‘Meet the Experts’ event in Dungannon returns to Mid Ulster Enterprise Week on November 19, building on the success of last year’s debut, where over 200 local businesses gained insights from 40+ industry experts.

Organised by the Dungannon and South Tyrone Chamber of Commerce with support from Mid Ulster District Council, ASM, and Invest NI, this year’s event offers guidance in finance, e-commerce, legislation, and more. Attendees can connect with up to three experts matched to their business needs, receiving tailored advice for growth.

The event will be held at the newly developed Connect building at Dungannon Enterprise Centre in Market Square, a modern workspace designed to foster networking.

Registration is now open at www.dungannonchamber.com/meet-the-experts to reserve your spot and explore the full Mid Ulster Enterprise Week schedule, running from November 18-22.

LAGAN SEAHORSES PERFORMANCE

Lagan Seahorses, an award-winning cross-community male voice choir, is gearing up for a special performance at Stormont Hotel on Saturday November 23 in aid of Cancer Fund for Children.

The event, which is being sponsored by BT, will raise funds for the charity which provides support to children, young people and families impacted by cancer across the island of Ireland.

The concert’s theme, “There’s Nothing Like a Song,” will feature a wide range of music spanning the decades, from The Beatles to Ed Sheeran, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The award-winning choir, which has been together for 14 years, is made up of 50 local businessmen from various industry sectors across the north.

Lagan Seahorses committee member Noel Brady said: “We love nothing more than getting together and entertaining and it’s made even more special by having the opportunity to raise funds for a charity very close to our hearts. We’re hoping to have a packed-out room with over 300 tickets on sale, so we encourage everyone to join us for a night of music, fun, and making a real difference.”

Tickets for the November performance can be secured by emailing LaganSeahorses@hotmail.com

BLUE LIGHT AWARDS

Emergency services personnel are set be recognised for their exceptional dedication and bravery at the inaugural Northern Ireland Blue Light Awards.

The awards, which are free to enter, will recognise and celebrate individuals and teams who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment in serving and protecting the people of Northern Ireland.

Hosted by Pamela Ballantine, the prestigious gala awards ceremony will take place on Thursday February 27 2025 at the Culloden Estate and Spa.

Graham Given and Jason Gillard, co-founders of CTS Connect Through Service and the NI Blue Light Awards, said: “Our emergency services personnel face formidable challenges daily, often risking their lives to ensure community safety. These awards serve as a testament to our profound gratitude for their unwavering commitment and professionalism. We are honoured to launch this initiative and anticipate it becoming an annual celebration.”

The Blue Light Awards will honour the vital statutory and voluntary services in the north who respond to keep the public safe, including the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, search & rescue practitioners, paramedics and ambulance services and police.

For further information about the Northern Ireland Blue Light Awards, including how to enter, ticket details, and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.bluelightsawards.com