Business diary - events coming up

Pictured at the launch of Belfast Media Festival 2024, which takes place on November 13 & 14 at the MAC Belfast, are partners BBC NI’s Eddie Doyle and NI Screen’s Richard Williams with festival chair Jennifer Johnston and vice-chair Sara Gunn-Smith

BELFAST MEDIA FESTIVAL

The 15th Belfast Media Festival (BMF) 2024 entitled ‘Creativity in Motion’ will take place on Wednesday and Thursday November 13 & 14 at the MAC Belfast, in partnership with NI Screen and BBC Northern Ireland.

Last year a record 1,500 people attended the festival, which provides students and those working in the screen industries with a unique opportunity to learn about the latest global developments from leaders working across the creative sectors.

Admission is free and the event provides a vital networking forum for delegates as leading trade representatives from across the UK, Ireland, Europe and beyond congregate in Belfast for this prestigious two-day event.

Jennifer Johnston, chair of BMF said: “Belfast Media Festival is steadily becoming a key date in the diary, not only for the ever-growing Northern Irish screen sector, but for leading industry professionals from across the UK, Europe, and beyond.

“The year’s festival sees contributors and panellists who are working on some of the most successful screen productions globally, including Belfast-born screenwriter Ronan Bennett, who is best known for his work as showrunner, writer, and executive producer of the crime drama TV series Top Boy.

“We are also delighted to reveal that the BBC Director General Tim Davie will be our guest for the Royal Television Society (RTS) Northern Ireland’s Dan Gilbert Lecture on the closing day of the festival.”

To register for free for this year’s festival, and for event updates, go to www.belfastmediafestival.co.ukBelfast Chamber’s highly-anticipated Economic Forum, in partnership with Deloitte, takes place on November 6 at W5 in Belfast, and will examine the most critical issues shaping the business landscape.

The event, which is returning for the third year, will see leading industry figures and economists sharing insights into the UK and local economies and provide an analysis of the first Labour budget impact and the potential effects of the US election results on businesses and the economy.

Hosted by broadcaster Jim Fitzpatrick, the Economic Forum will also be supported by the British Business Bank and Progressive Building Society, who will take part in an engaging panel discussion focused on the funding spectrum available to businesses.

The British Business Bank will be joined on the panel by representatives from Whiterock Finance and Clarendon Fund Managers, all of whom will offer leading financial expert perspectives. The Progressive Building Society will also provide key insights into the current state of the local property market.

Belfast Chamber chief executive Clare Guinness said: “Our Economic Forum is an integral element of our strategy to bring together business leaders, experts, and policy-makers to discuss the economic challenges and opportunities facing our city and region.

“In an increasingly dynamic and complex environment, it is critical that we provide a platform for knowledge-sharing and actionable insights, helping our members and the wider business community navigate what lies ahead.

“Belfast Chamber has been at the forefront of encouraging collaboration between leading organisations, and will continue to identify opportunities for enhancing the environment in which our businesses operate.”

The Economic Forum promises to be an essential event for businesses seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the financial and political forces shaping the future, and attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with leading experts and fellow business leaders, fostering valuable connections and collaborations. For further details and to register visit belfastchamber.com/events/economic-forum-2024/

The award-winning Lagan Seahorses cross-community male voice choir will hold a special performance at Stormont Hotel on Saturday November 23 in aid of Cancer Fund for Children

LAGAN SEAHORSES PERFORMANCE

Lagan Seahorses, an award-winning cross-community male voice choir, is gearing up for a special performance at Stormont Hotel on Saturday November 23 in aid of Cancer Fund for Children.

The event, which is being sponsored by BT, will raise funds for the charity which provides support to children, young people and families impacted by cancer across the island of Ireland.

The concert’s theme, “There’s Nothing Like a Song,” will feature a wide range of music spanning the decades, from The Beatles to Ed Sheeran, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The award-winning choir, which has been together for 14 years, is made up of 50 local businessmen from various industry sectors across the north.

Lagan Seahorses committee member Noel Brady said: “We love nothing more than getting together and entertaining and it’s made even more special by having the opportunity to raise funds for a charity very close to our hearts. We’re hoping to have a packed-out room with over 300 tickets on sale, so we encourage everyone to join us for a night of music, fun, and making a real difference.”

Tickets for the November performance can be secured by emailing LaganSeahorses@hotmail.com

Free masterclasses are being hosted by Innovation Factory in Belfast on November 14 & 21 and can be accessed in person or on Zoom. The podcasting masterclass will be led Sean McDonnell and Luke O'Neill from 1620 Audio

INNOVATION FACTORY MASTERCLASSES

Businesses can learn new ways to tell their stories and get their message out through two free masterclasses hosted by Innovation Factory in Belfast.

The Introduction to Meta masterclass on November 14 from 9.30-10.30am will help businesses better understand Facebook and Instagram.

Led by Patricia Owens, head of digital consultancy at Full Circle, who is an expert in sales and marketing with particular focus on digital marketing and business strategy. This event will tackle how these platforms work, content development, scheduling and planning and optimising engagement.

On November 21, from 9.30-11.30am, a DIY podcasting masterclass will teach businesses how to how to get the word out through podcasting.

Podcasting experts Sean McDonnell and Luke O’Neill from 1620 Audio will delve into this exciting and engaging storytelling technique. The masterclass will take participants through the steps of planning, putting together and editing podcasts as well as other types of content creation for social media.

Both sessions are available both in person at Innovation Factory or on Zoom. For further information go to https://www.innovationfactoryni.com/community-events/

PEOPLE PLACE PLANET

LQ BID’s RE[act] Festival, a three-day event dedicated to creating a more sustainable Belfast, will return for its second instalment from Tuesday to Thursday November 12-14.

Taking place during the UN’s COP29 Summit to integrate Northern Ireland into the global conversation, the Festival is supported by SONI, ICC Belfast and Invest NI, and the programme will follow the themes of Belfast City Council’s Belfast 2024 programme - People, Place, and Planet – and bring together local and international experts across more than 30 events to help inspire change and define a sustainable path towards a better Belfast.

TV personality and environmental documentary-maker Barra Best will screen an episode of his four part documentary ‘Return of the Wild’, and will share insights from his adventures shooting it across the UK and Europe.

He said: “The effects of climate change are becoming visibly evident in the world we live in right now. Looking specifically at how Northern Ireland could be impacted into the future, a changing climate could threaten our transport, agriculture, health and energy sectors, our native species and our habitats. We all know that we need to do more, but many of us don’t know where to begin.

“RE[act] is an excellent opportunity to address the damage we’ve done and start to fix it. I’m particularly pleased to see that the programme of events appeals to decision makers, business owners, environmental enthusiasts and families - we need to engage all walks if we are to turn the tide on climate change.”

Belfast’s Europa Hotel will serve as the anchor location for Festival delegates, with additional events taking place across Belfast.

Among the events are keynote talks, workshops, screenings, and exhibitions. Highlights include a workshop on November 12 led by Fifty Shades Greener chief executive Raquel Noboa, which will equip participants with the tools needed to align their organisational goals with a greener, more equitable future.

On November 13 Outscape NI and The National Trust, will host a bespoke nature walk and expert talk at Divis Mountain, allowing attendees to understand the process of collecting data on greenspaces and a behind-the-scenes look at The Divis Project which will transform this urban upland green space to enrich local communities.

On November 14 DAERA will outline Northern Ireland’s Climate Change Act as we target net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Advance booking to all RE[act] Festival events is advised. To book and to view the full programme of events visit www.reactfestival.co.uk.

APPRENTICESHIP AWARDS

The NI Apprenticeship Awards, which recognise apprentices, their mentors, employers and training organisations who have demonstrated exceptional progress as well as personal achievement and commitment, will culminate in a special awards ceremony on Wednesday March 26 2025.

Applications are open from now until noon on Friday November 8 across eight categories: apprentice of the year (Levels 2-3); higher level apprentice of the year (Level 4+); public sector apprentice; large employer in partnership with a training provider (employers with 250 employees and over); SME in partnership with a training provider (employers with fewer than 250 employees); mentor; diversity and inclusion; and public sector employer in partnership with a training provider.

Economy minister Conor Murphy said: “Apprenticeships are a cornerstone of our economic strategy. They provide invaluable opportunities for people of all ages, from young people starting out on their career to those who wish to retrain or return to the workforce. They also provide employers with the pipeline of talented people they need to grow their business and be competitive.

“These Apprenticeship Awards are a fantastic platform upon which the many outstanding achievements of our apprentices, employers and training providers can be rightly recognised and publicly celebrated. The awards celebrate the vital role apprenticeships play in building a prosperous future for all. I encourage everyone involved with apprenticeships to participate in this year’s awards, because your stories of success can inspire others to embark on this rewarding career path.”

More information, including full details on application criteria for each of the awards, along with how to apply, is available at: https://www.economy-ni.gov.uk/landing-pages/northern-ireland-apprenticeship-awards

Lianne Taylor, head of environmental sustainability at Graham, which will host a major hydrogen conference at its Hillsborough headquarters on November 7

HYDROGEN CONFERENCE

Construction giant Graham will host a hydrogen conference on Thursday November 7 at its offices in Hillsborough entitled “Exploring the opportunities and barriers surrounding the use of green hydrogen within the construction sector”.

The free event, which will run from 10am to noon, will bring together industry leaders and experts from the construction, environment, sustainability, and renewable energy sectors to explore the critical role hydrogen can play in decarbonising the built environment.

Attendees will have the opportunity to share insights into the sector’s transition towards sustainable energy solutions.

With the built environment accounting for approximately 40% of global carbon emissions, Graham recognises the urgent need for the construction industry to adopt alternative energy sources.

The conference will focus on its own pioneering hydrogen trial, conducted in partnership with Hydrologiq and Connected Places Catapult, which replaced diesel generators with hydrogen-powered alternatives on a live construction site.

Lianne Taylor, Graham’s head of environmental sustainability, who will lead the discussions and share the project’s findings, said: “Green hydrogen presents a real solution to the challenges facing the construction sector as we work towards net zero. Our trial has shown that hydrogen can be introduced. However, whilst the findings we will present at the conference will demonstrate that hydrogen is a viable alternative for the future of construction, there are a number of barriers yet to overcome.”

Benjamin Lindley, co-founder and COO of Hydrologiq, and Stuart Blackburn, technical operations manager at Hydrologiq, who supported Graham in delivering the hydrogen trial, will share their expertise on the deployment of hydrogen technology in construction.

Nathan Skillen, co-chair of the research and development working group at Hydrogen Ireland, and a lecturer at Queen’s University Belfast, will provide academic perspectives on the role of hydrogen in decarbonising industry, and Rachel Sankannawar, head of green economy development at Invest NI, will discuss how the local economy is positioning itself to embrace the green hydrogen revolution.

To book a free place email environment@Graham.co.uk

VOICES OF LEADERSHIP

Northern Ireland’s leading business voices will explore how purpose-driven leadership can deliver a sustainable future at the 2024 Women in Business Voices of Leadership Conference, with NIE Networks as headline sponsor.

Taking place on November 14 at Mandela Hall, Belfast, the premier event is set to welcome over 400 women from a broad range of sectors to discuss the conference theme of ‘People, Purpose, Planet’.

Among the key speakers are Danske Bank chief executive Vicky Davies, Olympic gold medallist Hannah Scott, and Northern Ireland’s first chief scientific and technology adviser Professor Helen McCarthy, who will each bring insights into how purpose-driven leadership can ignite meaningful change for both people and the planet.

The 2024 conference will be delivered in partnership with Queen’s University Belfast in conjunction with the Global Federation of Competitiveness Councils’ Global Innovation Summit (GIS), taking place in Belfast from November 11-15.

Women in Business managing director Lorraine Acheson said: “By bringing together an esteemed line-up of local and international Voices of Leadership, we have an opportunity to delve deep into the principles of leading with purpose.

“In today’s changing world, there is an urgent need for leadership that prioritises people and planet equally. Women in Business and the wider WiB Group aims to bring greater gender parity to senior management positions across Northern Ireland and beyond, empowering today’s female leaders who can have a greater impact on tomorrow.”

Paula Leatham, head of human resources at conference sponsors NIE Networks, added: “On the day, our senior manager for sustainability and environment Judy McElroy will be part of the leadership and sustainability panel, discussing the ways in which we can work collectively to unlock the business benefits inherent in more sustainable practices. NIE Networks are committed to making Northern Ireland a greener, cleaner and more prosperous place to live for generations to come.”

SCHOOL CENTENARY BALL

The worlds of business education will collide when St Louis Grammar School in Ballymena hosts a gala ball in the Tullyglass House Hotel on Saturday November 9 as the culmination of its centenary celebrations, at which the headline sponsor is the JAQ Group, a fragrance and skincare company founded by past pupil Connor Martin.

Funds raised from the event will go towards providing two modern new science rooms at St Louis’ - the first at the school in more than 30 years.

And the winning bidder of a special auction on the night will have the opportunity to work with Connor, who is seen as a key innovator in perfume and e-commerce, to create their own bespoke perfume, name it and even design the packaging.

Jacqui O’Neill, principal of St Louis, said: “I’m delighted JAQ Group and its founder Connor Martin will be the main sponsor of the ball.

“As a recent past pupil here, Connor has achieved great success with JAQ. It has been wonderful to watch his career and to see the business grow and create many jobs locally.”

The gala ball (details at www.friendsofstlouisballymena.com) will be compered by former pupil Declan Lawn, fresh from his success with ‘Blue Lights’, and will feature a selection of entertainment and performances from past pupils, including the talented ‘Celtic Woman’ Tara McNeill.

SOCIAL ENTERPRISE AWARDS

The 2024 Northern Ireland Social Enterprise Awards will take place at the Crowne Plaza, Shaws Bridge, Belfast on Friday November 8, compered by BBC NI radio presenter and SENI Ambassador Cate Conway.

Organised by Social Enterprise Northern Ireland (SENI), the awards, now in their 12th year and which have Go Succeed as headline sponsor, have rapidly become extremely popular and well attended event, with over 600 people from the private, public, and charitable sectors.

They recognise and celebrate excellence in the social enterprise sector and the outstanding achievements of those organisations, individuals and leaders delivering amazing impact in local communities.

SENI chief executive Colin Jess said: “This has become one of the most anticipated awards evenings of the year, with attendances growing year on year. We continue to be amazed by the level of networking that takes place on the evening so just because you haven’t entered or been short-listed, make sure to come along and enjoy the night with other likeminded individuals”.

More details and booking details at https://socialenterpriseni.org/events/ni-social-enterprise-awards-2024

BIG MARKETING MEET UP

Organisers for the Big Marketing Meet Up have revealed three special guest speakers who are set to appear virtually in Belfast’s International Convention Centre (ICC) on November 14.

The popular networking event, organised by Treena Clarke, will sees attendees from Northern Ireland and beyond gather to discuss industry insights, future collaborations and more.

Several stand-out names in the marketing world have now been announced as holding talks on topics of their choice through the power of video conferencing technology.

Alongside the roster of in-person speakers, three experts will be sharing their cognisant knowledge from a distance, with their addition to the line-up providing extra value for money to ticket holders.

First up on the digital programme is Dublin-based entrepreneur and Language of Leadership chief executive Gina London, who will be offering her guidance on how to better connect and engage with employees, board members and businesses.

Originally hailing from America, she has scooped an Emmy award for her work as a former CNN anchor and correspondent, adding to her prolific list of achievements.

Making a return following his surprise appearance at last year’s event, Seth Godin is back to deliver more inspiration to BMMU ticket holders via his NYC studio. Delivering a talk about his upcoming book, This Is Strategy, attendees will not only hear marketing advice from Seth’s speech and excerpts from the future release, but they can also avail of an ebook copy at no additional cost.

Completing the round-up of virtual attendees, Tad Hargreave will appear on-screen inside of the ICC to deliver a speech on what he has learnt during his extensive career as a marketer.

Having toured the globe speaking to industry professionals and businesses, Tad has compiled his various learnings into a whopping sixteen books and workbooks to aid others hoping to grow their presence in the sector.

To find out more about the programme and to secure tickets go to bmmubelfast.com

BLUE LIGHT AWARDS

Emergency services personnel are set be recognised for their exceptional dedication and bravery at the inaugural Northern Ireland Blue Light Awards.

The awards, which are free to enter, will recognise and celebrate individuals and teams who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment in serving and protecting the people of Northern Ireland.

Hosted by Pamela Ballantine, the prestigious gala awards ceremony will take place on Thursday February 27 2025 at the Culloden Estate and Spa.

Graham Given and Jason Gillard, co-founders of CTS Connect Through Service and the NI Blue Light Awards, said: “Our emergency services personnel face formidable challenges daily, often risking their lives to ensure community safety. These awards serve as a testament to our profound gratitude for their unwavering commitment and professionalism. We are honoured to launch this initiative and anticipate it becoming an annual celebration.”

The Blue Light Awards will honour the vital statutory and voluntary services in the north who respond to keep the public safe, including the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, search & rescue practitioners, paramedics and ambulance services and police.

For further information about the Northern Ireland Blue Light Awards, including how to enter, ticket details, and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.bluelightsawards.com