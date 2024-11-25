Business diary - events coming up

PHD researcher Gary Gates and recruitment director at Hays Recruitment Cara Marks, founders of Neurodiversity Spark, who are in the line-up of speakers at the Entrepreneurs Unleashed conference on November 28

NEURODIVERSITY IN THE WORKPLACE

The topic of neurodiversity within the entrepreneurial journey and in the workplace will be just one of the many topics of discussion happening at a new conference happening in Belfast.

Entrepreneurs Unleashed, which takes place at the Cathy Short Theatre at Jennymount Business Park in Belfast on Thursday November 28, will be tackling a number of subjects that are key to the entrepreneurial journey.

From finance and marketing to tendering, sales and leadership, the inaugural conference of its kind promises a packed schedule of speakers from across the country.

Joining the bill are PHD researcher Gary Gates and recruitment director at Hays Recruitment Cara Marks, founders of Neurodiversity Spark.

Gary, an entrepreneur and marketer himself, said: “Often the pathways into recruitment and the cultures within the workplace can have many barriers for people who are neurodivergent when you compare with their counterparts.

“This, along with added vision, unique perspectives and creative mindsets results in many entrepreneurial people to set up their own businesses rather than use their ability to think innovatively to contribute within the workplace as intrapreneurs.

“As a society we are in crisis and we’re at a crossroads where we need to decide how to change the rigid, outdated business practices in favour of diverse environments that nurture and actively seek out creative, innovative and unique approaches.”

The conference will cover a wide array of topics, from leveraging AI to drive innovation and growth, to mastering marketing strategies, finance, tendering and fostering inclusivity in the workplace.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from leading industry figures, including Tina Calder from Excalibur Press, alongside Gary Gates & Cara Marks (Neurodiversity Spark), Ruth Young (Ruthless Media), Michael McAdam (Movie House Cinemas), Adam McBride & Carole King (Excalibur Press), Kevin O’Reilly (Toastmasters), Lisa McCaul (Belfast Met), Katie Matthews Furphy (Mind Tribe UK), Chiho Tang (Oranga), Jenny Irvine (Raise Ventures), Mark Johnston (Johnston Financial Solutions), Lisa Strutt and Sinead Sharkey Steenson (Career Reboot) and Amy Martin (Scaffold Digital) among others.

Entrepreneurs Unleashed has been sponsored by Belfast City Council, Belfast Met, MovieHouse, MCS Branding, Oranga Creative and Excalibur Press.

Ormeau Baths, which on January 23 hosts “Belfast 2025: Shaping a Prosperous Future,” a premier business event designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and economic growth

SHAPING A PROSPEROUS FUTURE

Belfast-based digital marketing agency SQC Digital has announced details of “Belfast 2025: Shaping a Prosperous Future,” a premier business event designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and economic growth in Belfast and Northern Ireland.

Taking place on January 23 from 9am to 12.30pm at Ormeau Baths, the event is supported by Barclays Eagle Labs and highlights the power of small businesses in driving large-scale, impactful initiatives.

This high-profile gathering will bring together key stakeholders from government, business, and civil society to discuss the pressing challenges and exciting opportunities shaping the region’s future.

The conference will look at job creation (giving insights into workforce development and economic expansion; improving connectivity (updates on major infrastructure projects); and attracting investments (strategies for making Northern Ireland a magnet for innovation and growth, including leveraging the Invest NI Dublin hub).

Among a distinguished line up of speakers will be economy minister Conor Murphy, NI Chamber of Commerce chief executive Suzanne Wylie; MP Claire Hanna, and Beannchor Group founder Bill Wolsey

Attendees will also enjoy valuable networking opportunities over coffee breaks and lunch, fostering meaningful connections among Belfast’s thriving business community and policymakers.

Jonathan Rogan, managing director of SQC Digital, said: “As a small business, we are proud to spearhead this event and bring together influential voices to shape the future of Belfast. By uniting key stakeholders, we aim to drive meaningful change that ensures a vibrant and prosperous Northern Ireland for generations to come.”

For more details and registration, visit: http://sqcdigital.com/shaping-a-prosperous-future/

CO3 LEADERSHIP AWARDS

CO3, Northern Ireland’s membership organisation for third sector leaders, has launched the 2025 CO3 Leadership Awards, which will serve as a centre rpiece of the organisation’s 40th anniversary celebrations, highlighting leadership and innovation in the voluntary and community sector across the north

Founded in 1985, CO3 has been a vital support network for senior leaders across charities, community groups, and social enterprises, advocating for and developing the skills and resilience of the sector. The Leadership Awards will recognise outstanding contributions by individuals and organisations that exemplify the spirit of dedication, compassion, and excellence that has defined CO3 for the past 40 years.

Nominations are now open for the awards (principal partner is Evelyn Partners), which span 14 categories covering third sector organisations of all types and sizes. Full details at www.co3.uk.uk/nominate

RESPONSIBLE INNOVATION CONFERENCE

A new conference for technology experts, business leaders and academics will take place on Friday November 29 in Belfast, focused on the emerging topic of responsible innovation.

The Responsible Innovation Conference will explore the connections between technology, society and ethics, and will discuss and debate critical topics including the ethics of AI, sustainable technology, corporate responsibility, and the circular economy.

The conference responds to current debate around the full impact of the many technological advancements and innovations that are changing the way in which we live, work, study and do business, but which also require us to question the impact such advancements have on wider society.

Discussions will focus on areas including:

:: The circular economy, and how it can drive economic growth while considering impacts on the environment, society and local and global economies

:: How technological advancements can drive social benefit and ensure equal access and diversity

:: The need to align technological progress with ethical principles.

Keynote speakers include, Belfast’s new Innovation Commissioner, Adrian Johnston MBE, Paul Batterham, head of innovation at Kainos and Katherine Yesilirmak, deputy director of strategy in the responsible tech adoption unit at the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology.

Claire Halliday, GM and co-founder of Ormeau Baths, will convene a panel to discuss the importance of building start-up ecosystems and creating a culture of innovation in Northern Ireland.

Dr Virginia Portillo will share her expertise on Responsible Research and Innovation (RRI) in developing trustworthy AI systems. Her recent collaborative work with Kainos on responsible approaches to technology delivery as part of the RAI-funded RAKE project (Responsible Innovation Advantage in Knowledge Exchange) will be a highlight, emphasising practical ways to embed responsible decision making in commercial contexts.

Curated by Kainos and supported by Digital Catapult, Matrix, Belfast Harbour, Belfast City Council, and Ulster University, the conference will serve as an essential forum for anyone committed to steering innovation in a responsible way.

For further information visit: https://aisling-events.com/events/responsible-innovation-conference/birmingham-speakers/

ICE JANUARY CONFERENCE

ICC Belfast is set to host set to host ICEXTRA, an ICE conference for in-house corporate event planners on Friday January 29 2025.

ICE brings together a community of over a thousand corporate event professionals from some of the biggest national and international companies, charities and brands. Its activities are aimed at fostering collaboration, sharing best practice and driving innovation to elevate the whole events industry across the world.

ICEXTRA in Belfast is part of a series of mini-conferences across Europe, ahead of the annual ICEAWARDS and Conference which will be held in Germany, London and New York City in July 2025.

Bookings for ICEXTRA at ICC Belfast are live now (https://ice-hub/icextrabelfast) and tickets are free for corporate event planners.

GARDEN SHOW IRELAND

Garden Show Ireland is set to bloom again as it returns for its 21st year on Friday to Sunday June 13-15 2025 at Antrim Castle Gardens, with tickets now on sale. Now a much-anticipated tradition, the show promises a vibrant line-up of flowers, food and fun for the whole family.

David Domoney hs been named as this year’s ambassador. A chartered horticulturist and renowned television presenter on ITV’s Love Your Garden and This Morning, he brings a wealth of expertise, having won 36 RHS medals and been personally honoured by Prince Edward for excellence in horticulture.

Known for his passion for nature, David also serves as a patron and ambassador for several environmental charities, including the RSPB and Thrive, a charity supporting those with disabilities through therapeutic horticulture.

He said: “I am delighted to be the show ambassador for Garden Show Ireland 2025. Having visited the beautiful Antrim Castle Gardens on several occasions, it’s going to be a real pleasure to be there at the show in June, which celebrates the fascinating world of plants.”

In preparation for the big event, the annual spring plant fair will take place on Saturday April 12 at Civic Square, Mossley Mill, offering thousands of plants for spring planting from local nurseries. With free entry and parking, it’s the ideal stop for gardening enthusiasts planning their spring gardens ahead of the main event.

Trade applications are now open for both Spring Plant Fair and Garden Show Ireland, with a special offer available for exhibitors who sign up for both events.

To buy tickets, apply to be a trader or for more details, visit gardenshowireland.com. Tickets are priced at £14, £11.50 for concession under 16s are free (with £1.50 booking fee).

BLUE LIGHT AWARDS

Emergency services personnel are set be recognised for their exceptional dedication and bravery at the inaugural Northern Ireland Blue Light Awards.

The awards, which are free to enter, will recognise and celebrate individuals and teams who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment in serving and protecting the people of Northern Ireland.

Hosted by Pamela Ballantine, the prestigious gala awards ceremony will take place on Thursday February 27 2025 at the Culloden Estate and Spa.

The Blue Light Awards will honour the vital statutory and voluntary services in the north who respond to keep the public safe, including the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, search & rescue practitioners, paramedics and ambulance services and police.

For further information about the Northern Ireland Blue Light Awards visit www.bluelightsawards.com