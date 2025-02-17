Business Diary: Celebrating 20 years of Bolster’s support for everyday heroes

Jacinta Linden, chief executive of Bolster Community, with Southern Trust acting chief executive Colm McCafferty at the launch of the 20th anniversary Bolster conference- ‘Everyday Heroes - Celebrating Extraordinary Impact’ taking place on Thursday March 27 at the Canal Court Hotel in Newry

SUPPORT FOR EVERYDAY HEROES

Newry based family support charity the Bolster Community will host its 20th anniversary conference entitled ‘Everyday Heroes - Celebrating Extraordinary Impact’ at the Canal Court Hotel in Newry on Thursday March 27.

Academic and award-winning author of ‘Poor’, Dr Katriona O’Sullivan, will be the keynote speaker, talking about her harrowing personal story- from homelessness to academic and advocate for equality in opportunity.

Bolster Community chief executive Jacinta Linden said, “26.4% of children in Newry, Mourne and Down live in relative poverty, higher than the Northern Ireland average of 23.0%. The region also had the highest proportion of children under 16 in both relative, and absolute, low-income families in Northern Ireland.

“This conference is an opportunity to ask ourselves: how can we, individually and collectively, step in before crisis hits? Early intervention has proven time and again to be both cost-effective and life changing.

“With this event, we want to encourage real discussions and highlight practical support methods that work. It’s our 20th year, and there’s no better way to mark it than by pushing for more effective and proactive support across Northern Ireland.”

Attendees will also hear from influential speakers including senior Government representatives and acting chief executive of the Southern Trust, Colm McCafferty; as well as frontline practitioner’s and professionals who will highlight current challenges, real-world impact, and how collective action can strengthen early intervention efforts.

The conference is open to teachers, healthcare professionals, family support workers, HR and wellbeing leads, safeguarding officers, volunteers in sports settings, and anyone working in frontline support and policy. It will serve as a platform for meaningful discussion, collaboration, and advocacy for early intervention strategies that work, while celebration 20 years of the everyday heroes who truly shine in the face of adversity.

To book tickets log onto Eventbrite and search for Bolster Community or click on the link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/everyday-heroes-celebrating-extraordinary-impact-registration-1227936363719?aff=oddtdtcreator

Launching Engineers Week 2025, running from March 1-7, are Engineers Ireland Northern Region committee members Hayley McQuaid, Clare Morris and Laura Duggan

ENGINEERS WEEK 2025

Preparations are cranking up for Engineers Week 2025, a celebration of engineering education taking place across Northern Ireland from March 1-7.

Organised by Engineers Ireland Northern Region, this year’s programme is set to engage over 1,500 young people through hands-on activities, site visits, and interactive workshops designed to showcase the impact and opportunities within engineering.

Engineers Week will give school pupils the chance to experience engineering in action, with real-world insights provided by some of Northern Ireland’s leading companies.

The programme includes the Big Bridge Event, farm visits highlighting the role of engineering in agriculture, site visits to local companies, and a fireside chat with the inspiring Fig O’Reilly.

Students will also visit Castlewellan and Silent Valley to learn about environmental and conservation engineering, and enjoy interactive experiences such as LEGO Education and Scientific Sue workshops.

The week is being supported by leading organisations including SONI, Thales, Farrans Construction, Ulster University, Tetra Tech, Environmental Techniques and Dawson Wam. Their involvement is helping to bring engineering to life for students, giving them valuable exposure to real-world applications and career opportunities.

BEST MANAGED COMPANIES

Deloitte has launched the 2025 Best Managed Companies Awards (BMC) and is calling for ambitious companies from all sectors of the Northern Ireland economy to enter this year’s programme.

Now in its 17th year, the programme celebrates the hard work, innovation, and success of businesses and their management teams from across the island of Ireland.

Ireland’s Best Managed Companies network currently comprises 129 companies from a variety of sectors, including 27 from Northern Ireland. These businesses have a combined turnover of €15 billion and provide over 45,000 jobs across a range of industries – from retail and hospitality to manufacturing and construction.

Last year’s programme saw 13 newly qualified companies enter including two from Northern Ireland - Antrim-based Mivan, a leader in fit out contracting and specialist joinery and Newry-headquartered S&W Wholesale, one of the largest independent food and drink wholesalers in Northern Ireland

For details on how to enter the awards, visit www.deloitte.ie/bestmanaged. The closing date for phase one entries is Friday February 28. Companies which progress to phase two of the application process will be notified in March, with the winners to be officially announced at the annual gala awards in September.

Team members from Ansons, the north’s longest established IP firm, who will lead a free two-hour seminar on intellectual property at Belfast's Innovation Factory on February 26

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SEMINAR

Innovation Factory in Belfast will host a free two-hour seminar ‘Protecting Your Uniqueness: - An Introduction to Intellectual Property’ on February 26.

Aimed at entrepreneurs, innovators and SMEs, this seminar will introduce guests to some of the actions to safeguard the unique elements of their businesses. It will consider the way in which Intellectual Property, namely, trade mark goodwill and registration, patents, design rights, copyright and trade secrets can be used to secure intangible but valuable assets.

Led by Ansons, Northern Ireland’s longest established IP firm, the event will discuss how to protect IP by creating safeguarding strategies. Speakers on the day include Ansons director and chartered trademark attorney Cherrie Stewart and Dr Isabel Meenan, European patent and design attorney and a chartered patent attorney.

The event (9.30am-11.30am) is free to attend either in person at Innovation Factory or online. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1216647949769?aff=oddtdtcreator

TASTE OF TOURISM 2025

The Taste of Tourism Summit, organised by the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF), returns to the Culloden Estate and Spa on March 10 & 11.

Firmly established as a cornerstone event in the north’s hospitality calendar, it provides a platform to celebrate outstanding local produce, tackle industry challenges and inspire future innovation.

With a strong focus on sustainability and local excellence, the 2025 summit reflects the growing demand for a more thoughtful and forward-thinking approach to food and tourism.

This year’s event, compered by Pamela Ballantine, will feature acclaimed chef Tom Brown, known for his inventive, seasonal and sustainable cooking style. Originally from Cornwall, he gained recognition early in his career working alongside renowned chef Nathan Outlaw. He is now the creative force behind Pearly Queen, an oyster bar and restaurant in London’s Shoreditch, where his passion for seafood and sustainability takes centre stage.

In a significant move, Brown is set to return to The Capital Hotel in London’s Knightsbridge to open a new restaurant this spring, marking a homecoming for the chef, who first rose to prominence as head chef at Nathan Outlaw’s Michelin-starred Outlaw’s restaurant at the hotel.

A celebrated figure on television, Tom represented the Southwest on Great British Menu, where his dish “Poor Man’s Goose” was selected for the NHS 70th Anniversary Banquet.

The summit will explore themes shaping the food and hospitality sector and will feature Carmen O’Neal, also known as Cocktail Carmen, a Saturday Kitchen regular, who will explore the changing world of cocktails, as well as the evolution of low and no-alcohol beverages. The event will also look at:

Sustainability: Showcasing the value of local ingredients, people as an asset and eco-conscious practices.

Food & drink trends: Addressing evolving consumer preferences and innovations in food service.

Food culture: Exploring international influences, local produce and food heritage.

The rise of low/no alcohol drinks: Responding to increasing demand for non-alcoholic and low-ABV options.

People – attracting talent and taking a sustainable approach: Strategies for recruiting and retaining skilled staff while prioritising sustainability.

For further information on Taste of Tourism 2025, and to register, visit tasteoftourism.com.

FUTURE HIGH STREETS SUMMIT

Retail NI has confirmed a revamped line up for its High Street Summit on February 25 (from 9.30am) at the Belfast Harbour Commissioners, supported by Titanic Quarter and Belfast Harbour.

Leading high street and regeneration experts Dr Lucy Montague from Manchester School of Architecture and John Percy Senior Director from CBRE will headline a range of keynote speakers at the event.

A panel of the five main political parties, Shadow Secretary of State for NI, Titanic Quarter CEO and the USDAW General Secretary will also make key contributions.

Retail NI will also launch the results of its latest survey of members on the ‘Cost of Doing Business Crisis’ and a five-point plan setting out policy priorities for the NI Executive.

People can register to attend by emailing events@retailni.com.

SME BIG BREAKFAST BRIEFING

The Mid South West organisation is hosting a Big Breakfast Briefing at the Glenavon Hotel in Cookstown on Thursday March 6 (9am to 2pm) to find out how you can future-proof your small or medium-sized business and reduce your energy costs by fast-tracking your net zero action plan.

Business owners are urged to act to secure one of the funded places available for SMEs in the advanced manufacturing and engineering; agri-food and construction sectors at this sign-up event.

Hosted by BBC’s Louise Cullen, attendees will gain exclusive insights from Invest NI, hear the real success stories from local businesses and learn how to be the Supplier of Choice in 2025. The Carbonfit team will be on hand to help you sign up and get started.

There will be breakfast and networking from 9am before the event starts at 10am.

Register by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sme-big-breakfast-briefing-reduce-energy-costs-with-net-zero-action

INNOVATION IS ABOUT PEOPLE SEMINAR

Highly-experienced tech thought-leader Seamus Cushley of Moyola.io will deliver an inspiring seminar for business owners to revitalise their approach to innovation.

Organised by Innovation Factory in Belfast, the workshop on February 20 from 9.30 to 11.30 will look at the changes to the business world, the role of the work environment and culture in fostering creativity and goal setting to drive the business forward.

Seamus has a renowned track record navigating business leadership as CEO, VP and director across FinTech and e-commerce businesses. This diverse journey has equipped him with a unique blend of experiences and perspectives, allowing him to offer seasoned insights grounded in real-world success.

The event, ‘Innovation is about People not Technology’, is free to attend at Innovation Factory. Register at https://www.innovationfactoryni.com/event/innovation-is-about-people-not-technology/

CONSTRUCTION GALA DINNER

The Construction Employers Federation (CEF) will mark its 80th anniversary at the Northern Ireland Construction Gala Dinner on March 27.

The star-studded black-tie dinner at Titanic Belfast will celebrate the north’s construction heritage and look to the future of the industry, with celebrity guest Kevin McCloud of Channel 4’s Grand Designs, comedy from Neil Delamere and live music.

Janet Deane of Deane Public Works, which will sponsor the event, said: “We are a home-grown, family run business founded in 1967. We are extremely proud to have been a part of the local construction sector for nearly 60 years and are delighted to take this opportunity to celebrate the heritage, the successes and the achievements in 80 years of our sector. It will be a tremendous event.”

While reflecting on eight decades of historic construction, development and innovation, the event will also have an important forward-look to the future of the industry.

CEF chief executive Mark Spence said: “While the sector has come a long, one of the biggest challenges we face today is the same as in 1945: attracting skilled workers into a career in construction.

“We’re working closely with FE colleges and universities on our Construction Futures programme, aimed at recruiting talented young people to take the sector forward. We wanted to ensure that young people have a place in this gala celebration, and sought a sponsor to cover the cost of 30 places for students or apprentices attending the dinner. We were thrilled that Northstone jumped at the opportunity.”

Tickets for the gala dinner are available by contacting the CEF on 02890 877143 or email Tracy Windrim (TracyW@cefni.co.uk).

DIGITAL WORKSHOP

The north’s enterprise support service Go Succeed is hosting a hands-on digital marketing workshop for businesses across Mid and East Antrim designed to enhance their online presence and drive meaningful results.

Go Succeed will be hosting two online webinars for Mid and East Antrim businesses, the first to explore the use of AI for small businesses on Tuesday February 18 from 2pm to 4pm and the second on Social Media Marketing and Online Advertising, taking place on Tuesday March 4 from 2pm to 4pm.

Exclusively for Digital Edge participants, Go Succeed are also hosting a SEO and Website Optimisation for Growth in-person seminar on Tuesday March 11 from 2pm to 4pm.

NI FOOD AND DRINK CONFERENCE

Sustainable growth and industry innovation are among the topics to be explored as the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Conference returns to Belfast.

Organised by the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) and held in partnership with Invest NI and the Food Standards Agency (FSA), the conference will take place on Tuesday March 4 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast.

The interactive event will cover areas including investment, growth, sustainability, innovation, retail trends and much more, while also providing delegates with the important opportunity to connect, network and learn industry insights.

Speakers include Invest NI chief executive Kieran Donoghue; FSA chief executive Katie Pettifer; retail market expert Dr Clive Black and key representatives of major UK retailers, with collaborative panel discussions taking a closer look at the issues facing the food and drink industry today. For further information visit nifda.co.uk/nifda-conference-2025 .

ALL-ISLAND PRIVATE HEALTHCARE AWARDS

Organisers of the first ever private healthcare awards to take place on the island of Ireland say the event will aim to unite healthcare through the standardisation and promotion of the highest professional levels.

Dr Carla Devlin, one of the north’s leading NHS GPs, and owner of two private health clinics, has joined forces with events professional Sarah Weir to establish The Private Healthcare Excellence Awards, which will recognise exceptional practice and outstanding specialist practitioners working in the private healthcare sector.

The awards will have 26 categories judged by a panel of experienced, independent healthcare professionals and leaders within their respective fields. The event will take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast on Saturday May 17 and will be hosted by Pamela Ballantine MBE.

YOUNG WOMEN’S NETWORK

Queen’s Business School (QBS) has announced a new partnership with the Young Women’s Network.

Formed by Women in Business, the Young Women’s Network is a platform available to all women aged 28 and under who are still in education or just entering the business world. Through inclusive events, webinars and online roundtables, the network equips members with the tools and insights to help them accelerate their careers.

With QBS on board as 2025 sponsor, Young Women’s Network will expand its impact in the year ahead and continue its mission of fostering connections and opportunities for young women across all sectors.

Membership to the Young Women’s Network is available at a discounted rate to Women in Business members, while employees under 28 at corporate members of Women in Business are enrolled automatically. Details of how to get involved along with the five Young Women’s Network events planned for the year ahead, can be found at www.womeninbusinessni.com/membership/

EY ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

Entrepreneurs from emerging, established and international businesses across all industry sectors on the island of Ireland are being invited to submit their nominations for the annual EY Entrepreneur Of The Year programme.

This year, the programme celebrates entrepreneurs from across the island of Ireland whose vision and innovation are creating long-term value and helping to shape the future with confidence.

The 24 finalists will be selected by an independent judging panel comprising of former winners and chaired by Harry Hughes, CEO of Portwest. Nominations will remain open until February 27. Those nominating someone else must do so with the entrepreneur’s consent. For more details, see eoy.ie.

CIPD AWARDS

Over thirty of Northern Ireland’s top employers and HR talent have made the shortlist for the CIPD Awards in Northern Ireland, 2025 which recognise organisations with the most outstanding HR talent and teams, shaping better work and working lives in Northern Ireland.

The awards – which take place on March 6 2025 at The Titanic, Belfast - celebrate the achievements of HR professionals and people teams who play a leading role in delivering workplace initiatives and strategies to better support employees and improve business performance.

Tickets for the black-tie gala, hosted by Emer Maguire, are available at cipdniawards.co.uk

LOVE YOUR HOME SHOW

The Eikon Exhibition Centre is gearing up to host the ‘Love Your Home Show and Love Your Food Show’ from March 7-9. Renowned as Northern Ireland’s premier home event, the Love Your Home Show will feature over 180 exhibitors presenting the latest products, services, and expert insights to help home-owners, gardeners, and design enthusiasts elevate their living spaces. A haven for food lovers, the Love Your Food Show will showcase over 100 food exhibitors and stalls, featuring everything from freshly baked goods to artisanal cheeses and handcrafted preserves.