Bushmills create new immersive audio experience for latest Causeway Collection release

Bushmills’ master blender Alex Thomas (right) with the newly released 2011 Oloroso Sherry Cask. The distillery has invited drinkers to enjoys its exclusive Causeway Collection releases with an audio track recorded with Colin Morgan.

Bushmills has marked the latest edition to its Causeway Collection by creating a new immersive multi-sensory tasting experience.

Purchasers of the newly released 2011 Oloroso Sherry Cask will be able to access an audio track recorded by the Armagh-born actor Colin Morgan.

The former Merlin star has lent his voice to the Irish whiskey producer for the new recording, which features an audio description of a walk through the Co Antrim distillery.

The limited edition whiskey, which has been exclusively matured in first-fill Oloroso sherry casks, sourced from Jerez in Spain, will be released exclusively through the Dublin-based Celtic Whiskey Shop, which also runs a popular online marketplace.

Filled in October 2011, the 13-year-old whiskey has been bottled at cask strength (53.4% ABV).

Colin Morgan. (Steffan Hill/Steffan Hill/ Vico Films/ Three River Fiction)

Bushmills’ master blender Alex Thomas described the latest addition to the Causeway Collection as “sensational”.

She said: “With such rich, dark, nutty flavours, you can appreciate the influence of the beautiful Spanish fortified wine casks in which this whiskey has rested for so many years.”

The master blender said the new ‘whiskey wind-down’ recording with Colin Morgan, will encourage drinkers to savour the tasting notes.

“We believe every one of our whiskeys should be savoured slowly and intentionally.

“Having the opportunity to transport our listeners to the magical place where it all began—one that is so close to my heart—is so special,” she said.

“We hope this immersive track fosters a deeper connection between single malt lovers and our whiskey, creating a memorable experience and offering an exceptional finish to their day.”