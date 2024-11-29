Bushmills add 26-year-old crystal malt whiskey to ultra-rare Prestige Collection

The new 26 Year Old Crystal Malt whiskey released by Bushmills.

The Old Bushmills Distillery has added a 26-year-old whiskey made using crystal malt to its ultra-rare Prestige line.

The Co Antrim distillery became the first Irish whiskey brand to distil crystal malt back in 1997.

A type of malted barley traditionally used in the brewing of beer, it takes its name from the presence of sugar crystals in the malt kernels, created during the malting and kilning process.

After 26 years in oak barrels, Bushmills has finally released the new expression as the latest permanent addition to its Prestige Collection.

Retailing at £850, the crystal malt release sits in the line-up of 25, 30 and 31 year-old single malt whiskeys, that range between £750 and £2,200 per bottle.

“I am so honoured to manage and supervise the ageing of all our single malts,” said Bushmills’ master blender, Alex Thomas.

“But releasing this special expression—one which I’ve cared for throughout my entire career here—is truly a dream come true.

“Our 26 Year Old Crystal Malt epitomises Bushmills’ commitment to restless progress and our dedication to crafting exceptional single malts for whiskey lovers worldwide.”

She said the new release offers the aroma of sweet floral honeyed apples, which mingle with mellow wood and warm caramel.

Taste notes include creamy butterscotch, with hints of crème brûlée, roasted nuts, dark chocolate, spiced pear, and warm vanilla.

The Prestige line includes some of the oldest and rarest whiskeys ever released by The Old Bushmills Distillery. (BRADLEY QUINN)

The signature Bushmills fruity complexity is enriched by chocolate and caramel notes from the crystal malt, enhanced further by maturation exclusively in first-fill bourbon barrels, sourced from the Kelvin Cooperage in Louisville, Kentucky.

“I love how beautifully light this whiskey is, it might look delicate and subtle, but don’t be deceived—it’s bursting with flavour,” added the master blender.

“Succulent, deep, and complex notes overflow on the palate. Light in colour, but luscious in flavour.”

The new release was officially unveiled during a live online event this week with the artist Colin Davidson.