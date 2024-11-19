BrewDog confirm opening date for first ever pub in Northern Ireland

BrewDog’s first ever pub in the north will open in Belfast later this week.

Scottish beer brand BrewDog will open its first pub in Northern Ireland this Friday (November 22).

The high profile and often controversial beer manufacturer is setting up in the upper level of Belfast’s new Grand Central Station.

The new pub will be operated by the SSP Group, which is also running two Starbucks coffee shops and a new M&S Food store at the £340 million transport hub.

The new Marks & Spencer outlet will officially open to the public at 9am on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for M&S said its website erroneously listed the store would operate on a 24 hour basis.

The shop will open from 7am until 10pm, seven days per week.

SSP currently run seven outlets at Belfast International Airport.

The travel hospitality and retail specialist has now confirmed that its BrewDog pub will be ready for customers from noon on Friday.

Located on the upper mezzanine floor of Belfast Grand Central Station, SSP said BrewDog will offer an all-day food menu including breakfast, burgers, and wings.

It said the first 50 customers through the door on Friday will be in with the chance to win free BrewDog beer for a year.

The beer chain completes the first phase of hospitality operators setting up shop inside the new bus and train station since Translink commenced phased opening on September 8.

Pret A Manger also operates from the transport hub.