Body armour firm Vikela in £1.3m move to new Bangor HQ

Announcing the move to a new headquarters in Bangor are (from left) Vikela's chief technology officer Robert Stewart; Bangor Central councillor Craig Blaney; Vikela founder and chief executive Peter Gilleece; and the firm's chief operations officer Jenny Gregg

Vikela, a leader in the personal protection equipment industry, has opened new headquarters in Bangor in what is an investment of £1.3 million.

The rapidly expanding company has relocated from a 1,000 sq ft site in Belfast to a 20,000 sq ft facility in what was previously the headquarters of the Spectator Newspapers group.

Vikela chief executive Peter Gilleece said: “Bangor offers everything we need for our next chapter — space for expansion, ease of access for both local and international clients, and an environment rich with business opportunity.

“We are proud of how far we have come and are excited about what the future holds. Our new site marks a significant milestone in our journey, and we are confident it will enable us to achieve our vision of becoming the global leader in body armour.”

Over the next five years, the new headquarters will house multiple functions, including head office operations such as IT, finance and operations, as well as expanded production and warehousing facilities.

Currently, Vikela employs three full-time staff and two temporary workers, but by the end of 2025 it plans to increase this number to 15, with a five-year goal to grow its workforce to 50 employees.

Vikela was founded by mechanical engineer Peter Gilleece, who had a goal to revolutionise the body armour industry with a commitment to safety, sustainability and inclusivity.

The business leverages patent-pending materials and SLS 3D printing technology to manufacture flexible, lightweight and fully recyclable personal protection equipment, mainly for the security industries.

Its flagship APIS stab protection range is the world’s first flexible stab vest that not only exceeds current safety standards but also addresses a critical gap in protection for women by testing male and female armour equally

Bangor councillor Craig Blaney said: “It’s fantastic to see an innovative company like Vikela choose Bangor as the base for its new headquarters. This investment not only highlights the city’s appeal for growing businesses but also promises to bring valuable job opportunities and economic growth to the area.”