Black Friday: Consumers in north remain engaged with annual sales event, survey suggests

AROUND half of all consumers in Northern Ireland remain interested in the ‘Black Friday’ sales, a new survey from PwC suggests.

The annual research from the business services giant, which tracks interest in the November retail event, suggests the public in the north continues to be engaged, with 49% indicating they are interested in buying this year.

That was broadly in line with last year’s survey (50%).

The official date for Black Friday is November 29, with spending in the UK expected to reach £7.1 billion this year, up by 37% on last year’s £5.2bn.

According to PwC’s study, just 14% of those surveyed in Northern Ireland said they will ‘definitely buy’, with one-in-three (35%) stating they ‘may buy’.

The compared with 18% and 32% last year, respectively.

Most northern consumers planning to buy this Black Friday will do so online (77%), versus 68% in the UK, with just under a quarter (23%) planning to spend in-store or via click and collect, compared to 32% UK wide.

“Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, the spirit of Black Friday remains strong in Northern Ireland,” said Aine O’Hare, tax partner at PwC Northern Ireland.

“Shoppers are actively seeking deals, but their preference for online shopping as opposed to looking for bargains in-store is concerning at a time when our high streets are in much need of a boost.

“This presents a crucial opportunity for local businesses. By offering compelling value and promotions, retailers can attract customers who are eager to make their Christmas budgets stretch further this year.

“Black Friday’s early deals provide a strategic way for shoppers to manage expenses and spread the cost of the festive season.”