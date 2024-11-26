Belfast software firm ProAptivity expands into Republic with new acquisition

L-R: Ronnie Fleming, director of Acclivity CRM; Niall McCaffrey, managing director of ProAptivity’; Oliver O’Kelly, managing Ddirector of Acclivity CRM and Heather McLuckie, project manager at ProAptivity.

Belfast-based software firm ProAptivity has expanded into the Republic with the acquisition of Acclivity CRM for a six-figure sum.

The company helps organisations streamline business processes, reduce administration costs and enables businesses and organisations to compete in a global marketplace.

The latest move increases the Belfast tech firm’s client base by 20%, with new customers including HKC Security, Electro Automation and Park Developments.

Acclivity CRM, which will now operate under the ProAptivity brand, delivers CRM solutions across a range of industries including manufacturing, forestry and agri-food, construction and service businesses.

The acquisition, follows the customer relationship management (CRM) software specialist’s takeover of JI Software in 2021.

“Over the last number of years, ProAptivity has been on an exciting growth trajectory,” said managing director Niall McCaffrey.

“The takeover of another like-minded company will complement the service we provide our customers and help to further develop our CRM transformation capabilities and help enhance the overall customer service experience.

“Personally, it is a very proud moment for me as a business owner. When I started the company, it was just me, a laptop and a mobile phone and today, we are a strong team of four and set to achieve a £500,000 turnover.

“It’s an exciting time for ProAptivity and we’re well placed for continued growth in the months and year ahead.”