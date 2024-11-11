Belfast production company gears up to launch original series for RTÉ Kids

Belfast production company HopSkip Studios has secured a commission from RTÉ Kids to create a future-focused series aimed at young audiences.

Led by female founders Aisling Gallagher and Kate Finn, Hop Skip was established in 2019 and specialises in producing inspiring, empowering and educational content for children and young people.

“What’s Next?”, launching on RTÉ Kids on November 14, challenges young contestants from across Ireland to develop a big idea that has the potential to save our planet.

A six-part series, What’s Next? contestants get to bring their ideas to life alongside actress Demi Issac Oviawe, YouTuber Adam Beales and comedian MC Fitzpatrick. Inventions are then judged by Irish inventor, entrepreneur and environmentalist Fionn Ferreira.

Each episode focuses on a different theme including fashion, food, waste, homes and transport. The series culminates in an exciting showdown as the top teams compete for the ultimate title of What’s Next? series one champions, winning the golden brainbox and presenting their idea to a mystery millionaire investor.

“We are extremely proud of What’s Next? and the support it has received from RTÉ and our funders at Coimisiún na Meán and Northern Ireland Screen,” said Aisling Gallagher.

“Our vision is to empower, inspire and connect with young audiences in a fresh and vibrant way. We have definitely achieved that in What’s Next? thanks to the energetic young contestants, engaging cast and the pioneering businesses that got involved throughout. This positive development for our company is hugely encouraging and, we believe, an important stepping stone on our onwards journey.”

Co-founder Kate Finn added: “When we launched five years ago, we aspired to only produce work that is positive and supportive to young audiences and celebrates representation throughout.

“What’s Next? explores some pretty major global challenges but in a fun, engaging and creative way. We couldn’t be more delighted to see the first season coming to screens this month and hope to further extend our relationship with RTÉ moving forward.”

RTÉ executive producer Niamh Farren said: “This series tackles global warming issues in a fun and innovative way and crucially gives a voice to young people who’ve come up with some really imaginative solutions for the planet.”

Richard Williams, chief executive of NI Screen said: “We are delighted to support HopSkip Studios in bringing What’s Next? to RTÉ Kids, a show that combines entertainment with a strong environmental message for young people.

“We’re proud to see our investment empowering local companies to reach new heights and make a meaningful impact on children across Ireland. We can’t wait to see how audiences respond to this exciting new series.”