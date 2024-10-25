Belfast nightclub venue on the market for £1.3 million

The listing for 10-14 Tomb Street in Belfast states the venue is "ready to go" as a nightclub.

The premises of the former Milk nightclub in Belfast has gone up for sale with an asking price of £1.3 million.

The Tomb Street venue, which has gone through a number of relaunches down the years under different operators, has been vacant since the closure of Libertine in October 2023.

The LGBT nightclub operated for two years under Elwynn Leisure Ltd, which was owned by Jim Crawford and the actor Kris Nairn.

The hospitality business also ran Cuckoo on Lisburn Road between 2017 and 2022.

Elwynn Leisure fell into liquidation in November 2023.

The venue has been associated with Belfast’s nightclub scene for more than two decades.

It operated as Milk for almost ten years until the nightclub closed in 2009.

It was later relaunched as Rain, which ran until 2014.

Rain was followed by T-Street Warehouse, Fourteen Tomb Street and most recently, Libertine.

It’s understood the Tomb Street nightclub is owned by 10-14 Ltd, a subsidiary of the Jeeves Hospitality group, which was originally incorporated in 2019.

The listing for 10-14 Tomb Street in Belfast states the venue is "ready to go" as a nightclub.

Jeeves is owned by the Irish entrepreneur Barry Connolly, who founded Richmond Marketing and nutrition bar ‘Fulfill’, which was sold for a reported €160 million (£133m) in 2022.

While he best known for launching major brands in Ireland, including Red Bull, Mr Connolly has steadily built up a major hospitality property portfolio in the north.

According to Companies House, Jeeves owns more than a dozen pubs, including the Black Box, The Sunflower and The Jeggy Nettle in Belfast.

The 10-14 Tomb Street property has now been listed for sale, with property agents Avison Young keen to play up its proximity to Ulster University’s new city centre campus and the Cathedral Quarter.

It comprises a single storey red brick building leading into a three-storey with a capacity of 600 people.

The listing states the nightclub venue is “ready to go”, with a ground floor bar, lounge and stage area.

The first floor is fitted with a bar, DJ booth and dance floor, with a mezzanine/VIP area above.

The listing also states the venue comes with a seven day-a-week 3am entertainment licence.

“The property occupies an accessible city centre location adjacent to Custom House Square, the Cathedral Quarter and only a five-minute walk from the Ulster University Campus,” states Avison Young.

“The area is dominated by Ulster University buildings and as a consequence high levels of students live and study in the vicinity.”