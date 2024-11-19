Belfast Harbour to trial use of autonomous technology for transporting containers

The autonomous technology trial will run at Belfast Harbour’s Victoria Terminal 3 container terminal over a five-month period starting in November.

Belfast Harbour is to trial the use of use of new autonomous technology for transporting containers between quay cranes and storage areas.

A consortium led by the trust port has been awarded funding for a feasibility study into the adoption of the technology.

The initiative will see Belfast Harbour partner with digital solutions provider Aidrivers Ltd and container port operator BCT Ltd to trial the use of new autonomous technology for terminal tractors (TT).

Belfast Harbour said it has the potential to revolutionise port logistics and operations.

It said traditional TT operations contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions, and the study will test whether autonomous operation reduces environmental impacts, increases safety and enhances operational efficiency.

Around £400,000 has been provided by the UK Department for Transport’s Smart Shipping Acceleration Fund to carry out the study at Belfast Harbour’s Victoria Terminal 3 container terminal over a five-month period starting in November.

The project, which is the first of its kind in the UK and Ireland, will fit existing TTs with autonomous software and hardware, optimising fleet operations to achieve up to 30% fuel efficiency gains.

It also aims to show the scalability and affordability of autonomous solutions particularly tailored for smaller ports and set a precedent for global adoption.

Belfast Harbour’s digital transformation manager Laura O’Neill, said the project will seek to address “a critical gap” in the shipping supply chain.

As well as being a big contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, she said traditional TT operations result in operational inefficiencies.

“The study aims to reduce the amount of time TTs are idle, increase throughput of containers and investigate the potential for higher skilled jobs,” she said.

Sadaf Ghani from Aidrivers said the goal is to develop and demonstrate a solution that can be replicated across other ports.

“By showcasing the scalability and efficiency of autonomous TTs in smaller ports, the initiative aims to set new standards in global port operations while positioning UK companies as leaders in autonomous port technologies,” she added.

Alec Colvin from Belfast Container Terminal Ltd, said: “This feasibility study marks a critical step in implementing autonomous TT solutions in UK regional ports, leveraging local expertise and technology to deliver environmental benefits, cost savings, operational efficiencies, and support for resilient supply chains essential for national and global trade.”

Neale Ryan, head of land and maritime transport at Innovate UK said: “The use of greater automation in our ports is a huge opportunity to increase productivity, enhance safety and reduce emissions.

“It is also an economic growth opportunity as we develop and scale these new technologies which will be in demand around the world over the coming decades.”