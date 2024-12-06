Belfast consumer goods group SHS acquires mid-strength craft beer brand Shandy Shack

Andy Morris-Jinks of SHS Drinks (centre) with Shandy Shack co-founders Tom Stevens (left) and Ed Stapleton (right).

Belfast consumer goods group SHS has added the low alcohol craft beer specialist Shandy Shack to its growing portfolio of drinks brands.

The Oxfordshire-based brewery, which has built its reputation in the mid-strength ABV market, is the latest acquisition by the SHS Drinks division.

The Airport Road-based alcoholic and soft drink manufacturer already manages brands including WKD, Shloer, Bottlegreen, Rocks and Merrydown.

SHS said the acquisition is in response to changing consumer trends, and the growth of the low alcohol drinks market.

The family-run Belfast company previously partnered with Shandy Shack to produce Raspberry Lager, which was launched in June using Bottlegreen’s raspberry cordial.

Originally founded in 2018 as a pop-up festival bar, Shandy Shack now produces and distributes a range of five shandies using craft beer and unique flavours, which are all between 2-3% ABV, gluten-free and vegan.

“The mid-strength ABV market is seeing rapid growth as consumers seek options for low-tempo, relaxed socialising,” said Andy Morris-Jinks, managing director of SHS Drinks.

“Shandy Shack’s innovative and award-winning product range aligns perfectly with our vision for broadening our consumer base and tapping into emerging market trends.”

Ed Stapleton, co-founder of Shandy Shack, added: “It is a fantastic feeling to join forces with SHS Drinks to accelerate the development of Shandy Shack.

“SHS Drinks are a brilliant organisation that share our values and vision for the brand.

“They recognised the importance of introducing a compelling mid-strength offering to enhance their diverse and dynamic portfolio.

“This partnership will provide unparalleled opportunities to leverage their expertise, resources and support to expand our brand’s reach.”

The acquisition comes after the SHS Group reported a pre-tax profit of £17.4 million on sales of £664.8 million during 2023.