Belfast consultancy acquired by US firm with Tom Brady, Serena Williams and Gary Neville as partners

Launching Consello in Ireland are (from left) executive chairman John Herlihy, chief executive Katie Doran and the group's founder, chairman and chief executive Declan Kelly

Global advisory and investing platform Consello, founded in the US by Tipperary businessman Declan Kelly and which counts seven-times Superbowl winner Tom Brady and 23-times tennis Grand Slam winner Serena Williams among its partners, has launched in Ireland.

And as part of its entry into the market, it has acquired the Belfast-based strategic communications and public affairs company Lanyon Group, whose founder Katie Doran will oversee day-to-day operations of the business in Ireland as its chief executive.

Former Google and LinkedIn Europe, Middle East, and Africa head John Herlihy has been named executive chairman of Consello in Ireland.

New York headquartered Consello has also unveiled a 30-strong “day-one” Irish team which, as well as Herlihy and Doran, will include former Manchester United captain turned investor Gary Neville and former Irish champion golfer and Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley.

Among that team will be Jonathan Ireland, who co-founded Lanyon with Katie Doran.

Consello, the global advisory and investing platform, has announced that it will begin operations in Ireland, with multiple senior leadership appointments, the acquisition of two companies including Lanyon Group in Belfast. Back row (l to r) :Barry O’Sullivan, Jane Mitchell, David Geraghty, Brendan Murphy, Tammy Franklin, Kevin Roland, Oona Buckley, Kevin Roland, Eugene Hogan. Front row (l to r): Elaine Coughlan, John Herlihy, Declan Kelly, Katie Doran, Liam Sheedy

Sky pundit Neville already has a hands-on role in the company following his appointment earlier this year as UK chair of Consello, and his remit in Ireland will include a focus on leadership development.

Declan Kelly, who is a former US Envoy to Northern Ireland, said: “This launch reflects our continued investment in strategic markets across the world.

“With the acquisitions of The Lanyon Group and also specialist Mid-West based leadership development company Blue Lake,, and the leadership of John Herlihy, we are uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled advisory services across Ireland, the UK and into Europe.

“Our mission everywhere we operate is to help the best in the world be even better, and we have brought together a team with the ability to do just that.”

Gary Neville said: “I am excited to expand my role at Consello by joining the business in Ireland. Throughout my career, both on and off the field, I’ve been driven by a relentless work ethic and the pursuit of excellence. Consello embodies these same values, and I look forward to contributing to the firm’s growth in Ireland and around the world.”

Consello - which has offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, London and Barcelona - is targeting an official launch next month that will attract some of the company’s leading global executives and advisers, as well as many top figures from across Ireland in the worlds of business, sports, politics and civil society.