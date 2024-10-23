Belfast cash firm Pivotal doubles its workforce to 1,100 after acquiring Stoke-based Sec Plus

Terry Hughes (left), chief executive at Pivotal with Tony Gee (right), chairman at Sec Plus, announcing Pivotal's acquisition.

Belfast-based cash services firm Pivotal has completed its latest acquisition to become the largest independent provider of cash management and ATM services across the UK and Ireland.

The east Belfast business has bought Stoke-based Security Plus + Limited (Sec Plus), Europe’s largest independent and family owned volume cash carrier.

Formerly known as RMS Cash Solutions Limited, the deal doubles Pivotal’s current workforce to over 1,100 employees.

Owned by Terry Hughes, Pivotal’s 3,000 customers include leading retailers, hospitality firms and financial institutions.

The Belfast company’s operations span secure cash and valuables-in-transit services; cash processing and foreign exchange services; and ATM services.

Terry Hughes said the decision to unite the independent businesses was a strategic one.

“This acquisition will enable us to boost our client service offering, and significantly increase our footprint across the UK and Ireland, driving our market share,” he said.

“The combination of our two strong customer bases coupled with our innovation and delivery of service excellence will ensure we can offer additional enhanced services to all our clients delivering optimum value for all our customers.”

The Pivotal chief executive said both company brands will remain in place for the immediate future, with an incremental programme of integration set to be delivered over the coming months.

Alongside its head office on Montgomery Road, Belfast, Pivotal operates from eight regional branches across Ireland and the UK.

Sec Plus chairman, Tony Gee, said: “This year marks my 40th working at Sec Plus, and it has been incredibly rewarding to witness the company’s growth and success throughout this time.

“Joining forces with Pivotal marks an exciting new chapter for us. This partnership not only secures new opportunities for further growth, but also positions us at the forefront of the European market, ensuring we continue to thrive in an evolving industry.”