Belfast aircraft workers ‘in limbo’ as Spirit stays silent on workload split

Workers at Spirit AeroSystems are concerned about a potential split in workload between Airbus and non-Airbus contracts

Unions representing more than 3,500 workers at Belfast aircraft maker Spirit AeroSystems are seeking clarity on the future of one of the north’s biggest manufacturing firms, and claim management’s silence “is leaving them in limbo”.

In July Boeing agreed to buy Spirit AeroSystems in a £3.5 billion deal, with Airbus taking control of the part of the Spirit business in Belfast which makes wings and fuselage for its A220 jet.

That prompted fears that the workload may be split between operations for Airbus (on which 2,200 Belfast staff are engaged) and non-Airbus contracts (1,400 staff).

But three months later, no assurances have been given to workers, in particular those on non-Airbus production lines, leaving all workers at Queen’s Island concerned for their future.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "We will do everything necessary to ensure the Spirit workforce is protected.” (Jacob King/PA)

The unions’ angst comes as Spirit announced a series of employee furloughs in the US just days ago in response to the ongoing strike by Boeing employees, predominantly impacting those engaged with the Boeing 767 and 777 fuselage programmes.

And now, in a coordinated response, both the Unite and GMB unions are demanding clarity on the status of workers.

They also confirm that, more than three months after Labour’s general election victory, Northern Ireland secretary of state Hilary Benn has yet to meet unions representing Spirit workers.

Unite has warned that uncertainty over jobs at Spirit represents “a huge threat” not just to Spirit’s 3,700 employees, but to the wider Northern Ireland economy and its vital aerospace supply chain, where a further 7,000 workers are employed.

They insist that if the company must be sold, a single operator needs to take on all production in Northern Ireland to safeguard jobs, skills and the future of aerospace.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “It’s a disgrace that workers continue to fear for their livelihoods and their futures. Workers have been given no assurances since the takeover was announced.

“Unite’s commitment to defend our members’ jobs, pay and conditions is absolute. We will do everything necessary to ensure the Spirit workforce is protected.”

The union’s regional secretary Susan Fitzgerald added: “The Spirit workforce is being treated as collateral by corporate executives. That is not acceptable.

Alan Perry, GMB senior organiser, says any dismantling of the Spirit business would be hugely detrimental to the long term future of its Belfast operation (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Workforce reps cannot be locked out of decisions affecting their livelihoods. As a first step, the chief executives of these aerospace companies need to meet with workers and worker reps in person.

“Unite has met with the first and deputy first ministers as well as the economy minister. But it is highly disappointing that secretary of state Hilary Benn has not yet met us. The UK government must do more to secure the future of aerospace in Northern Ireland.”

GMB senior organiser Alan Perry said any dismantling of the Spirit business would be hugely detrimental to the long term future of its Belfast operation.

He added: “It’s totally unacceptable that these workers have been left fearing for their livelihoods; Boeing and Airbus refuse to give assurances jobs won’t be affected.

“The uncertainty comes from the non-Airbus part of the business, which makes up 60% of the overall workforce.

“Every political party - along with local government ministers - agree the best solution is for Belfast to remain as one identity, which not only protects jobs within the company, but also thousands of jobs in the supply chain.

“Our members demand answers - and quickly.”