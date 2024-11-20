Barrhead Travel invests £1.3m in new branch in Newtownabbey

Travel agency Barrhead Travel is spending £1.3 million to open in Newtownabbey in December, its second Northern Ireland location (it currently also operates from a store at Victoria Square in Belfast, which opened in 2017).

The 2,200 sq ft branch in the Abbeycentre will create seven jobs.

Founded in Scotland in 1975, Barrhead expanded from a traditional ‘bucket and spade’ travel agent to a multi-faceted travel group offering bespoke holidays and cruises to all corners of the globe.

Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, which sits within the leisure division of Internova Travel Group, said: “It’s a very exciting time for us as we get ready to open our second branded location in Northern Ireland.

“This year, we’re set to achieve another record-breaking year as we continue to see people returning to the high street to book with a reputable local travel agent.

“With the opening of Newtownabbey confirmed, we’re also considering further expansion opportunities in the region. Northern Irish holidaymakers want to book their holidays with someone they really trust and we’ve had wonderful support from the communities here since we opened our first store in the region seven years ago.

“Investing in people and the high street is very important to us and we look forward to working with the wider community in Newtownabbey as we open our doors.”

Earlier this month the Glasgow-headquartered group announced business is on track for a record-breaking year, with trading up 12% compared with 2023, which was also a record year for the firm.